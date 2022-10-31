eClinical Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Significant Surge in Technological Advancements Driving Sector

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eClinical solutions Market By Product, By Delivery Mode, By Clinical Trial Phase, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eClinical solutions market was valued at $6,816.17 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $21,502.95 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.



eClinical solutions are software, which are used for effective management, and integration of data generated during clinical trials. It offers set of tools to effectively plan, manage, track clinical study portfolio and create insights. The major factors that drive the growth of the eClinical solutions market are decrease in time cycle, reduction in data duplication, and additional efforts taken by teams carrying out clinical trials for sorting and integrating the data.



In addition, eClinical solutions accelerate decision making as data is sorted and integrated by the software itself. It is a key trend of the market, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. These solutions creates the demographic charts, mapping and comprehensive analytics that answer clinical and operational questions with speed and accuracy. Thus by centralizing data issues, errors are identified sooner and decision making process gets accelerated.

Furthermore, a significant surge in technological advancement is also one leading factors of this market. Paperwork takes time, thus, managing enormous data makes individuals frustrated. By using advanced technological solutions it becomes easier to manage data for the team carrying out clinical trials.

Moreover, emerging markets are becoming a hub for the growth of eClinical solutions utilization owing to rise in the number of clinical trials. There are lot of opportunities for the market players to expand their business across developing economies due to availability of resources at lower rate and less regulatory policies for drug development.



Augmentation of data, government initiatives for making better healthcare services assists the market growth in emerging markets. However, eClinical solutions required high initial capital cost and regular maintenance attempts, which impede the market growth. The eClinical solutions market is segmented on the basis of product, delivery mode, clinical trials, end user, and region.

Key Market Segments

By Delivery Mode

Web-hosted

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Clinical Trial Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Product

Clinical Trial Management Systems

Randomization and Trial Supply Management

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment

Electronic Trail Master Files

Others

Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Advarra, Inc. (Bio Optronics, Inc.)

Anju Software, Inc.

Business Systems Integration AG

Castor EDC

Clario

Dassault Systemes (Medidata Solution, Inc.)

DataTrak International, Inc.

eClinical Solutions, Inc.

IBM Watson Health

MaxisIT Inc.

MedNet Solutions

Medrio, Inc.

Parexel International Corporation (Calyx)

Saama Technologies, Inc.

Signant Health (CRF Health Inc.)

veeva systems

Oracle Corporation

