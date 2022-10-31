Hanstone Gold Provides Update on Exploration Program at Doc Property, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V:HANS) (OTC:HANCF) (FRA:HGO) (the “Company” or “Hanstone”), is pleased to announce that it has completed a bulk sampling, surface sampling and mapping campaign at its DOC Property in northwest British Columbia. Details of the program are outlined below. Full results from the program are expected shortly and will be announced when available.



Sample Pits & Bulk Samples

A total of 18 sample pits were opened on the Property, with 17 pits located along the DOC area (Q17/Q22 vein zone) and one pit at the Q19 zone. The bulk sampling component of the program consisted of a series of four bulk samples taken across the Q17 and Q19 vein zones. The specifications of each sample are shown in the following table. Each sample at both the Q17 and Q19 veins consisted of abundant galena and minor pyrite mineralization within 0.5 to 1.0 metre quartz veins, hosted within a broader shear zone:

Table 1. Bulk Sample Specifications

Sample ID / Location Zone Weight (kg) DOC22-Pit 2E Q17 50.0 DOC22-Pit 2.5E Q17 20.0 DOC22-Pit 3E Q17 110.0 DOC22-Q19 Pit 3 Q19 130.0

The Q17 and Q22 veins clearly coincide with the underground workings, with pits generally exhibiting a similar style of mineralization to that observed within the underground workings. In conjunction with historical drill results, veining and sulphide mineralization appears to be mostly continuous throughout the zone, as well as further along strike to the east. Assays from the bulk sampling program are forthcoming.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4577ffff-3b4c-44de-8b59-792401d60581

Surface Sampling & Mapping

The second component of the exploration program consisted of grab sampling and mapping across the majority of the Q17/Q22 (DOC) area, as well as in and around the Q19 zone. Additional samples were collected along strike from the primary mineralization at the Q17/Q22 (DOC) zone. In conjunction with grab sampling, key lithological and structural observations were recorded at each pit location.

Ray Marks, President & CEO of Hanstone stated: “We are very pleased with how efficiently the bulk sampling program was completed. The identification of new mineralization at surface supports the model in which the mineralized shear which hosts the Q17 and Q22 veins is continuous to surface from the underground workings. These results are highly encouraging as we actively move forward on exploration at the DOC Property. “

About the DOC Gold Project

The DOC Gold Project covers 8 mineral claims covering 1,704 hectares in northwestern British Columbia. The Project is located approximately 70 kilometres north of Stewart, BC, and is accessible by a 45-minute helicopter flight from the helipad located in Stewart. Existing trails provide excellent access to all major locations on the Property.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Hanstone Gold Corp

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn-in option on the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

For Further Information Contact:

Ray Marks, President

+1-(778)-896-7778, ray.marks@hanstonegold.com

Or visit the Company’s website at www.hanstonegold.com

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

The information contained herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. “Forward-looking information” includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified using words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about Hanstone’s business and the industry and markets in which it operates and will operate. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of gold, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct Hanstone’s planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.