Local Investment Team Signs Leases for Its First Two Restore Hyper Wellness Locations in Washington, DC Area

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLean Va.-based franchisee group, Live Well USA, recently signed leases for its first two Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore) locations - in Brambleton, Va. (Brambleton Town Center) and Rockville, Md. (Fallsgrove Village Center) – both slated to open in early 2023. The venture will be a part of the local Galiani family’s Leadfoot Group portfolio, which focuses on businesses that enhance the way people live. They will be developing more than 20 locations of Restore, the nation’s leading provider of proactive wellness services, throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Georgia in the coming years.

Restore addresses the fastest growing segments of wellness, helping people looking to manage persistent pain, defy the signs of aging, boost athletic performance, and dial up their natural defenses. With guidance from specialized experts, on-site registered nurses, and the oversight of independent physicians, Restore is meant not only for fitness enthusiasts and athletes, but for those simply looking for the latest in preventative health and wellness services.

As investors and operators of numerous brands in the health and wellness industry, the Galiani family has an eye for unique companies making a real impact on quality of life. “Restore’s innovative approach to wellness impressed us immediately with its cutting-edge modalities that bring results once reserved only for the 1% to the masses,” said Justin Galiani. “We are thrilled to bring Restore to these local communities and help people live a life they might never have imagined possible.”

Future locations in Virginia, Maryland, and Georgia are planned for:

Virginia

Burke

Charlottesville

Franconia

Gainesville

Leesburg

South Riding

Springfield

Stafford

Woodbridge

Maryland

Bel Air

Bowie

Cockeysville

Columbia

Frederick

Germantown

Olney

Pasadena

Potomac

Georgia

Cummings

East Cobb

Holly Springs

Milton

Kennesaw

Sandy Plains

Each studio will employ full and part-time wellness representatives, estheticians, and registered nurses, all under the oversight of independent physicians. Customers will be offered monthly memberships as well as single service appointments.

About Restore Hyper Wellness

Launched in Austin, Texas in 2015, Restore Hyper Wellness is The Hyper Wellness® Company and the leading retail provider of proactive wellness services in the United States. As a comprehensive health and wellness center, Restore provides biomarker assessments, IV drip therapy, intramuscular (IM) shots, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, whole body and localized cryotherapy, infrared sauna, red and near infrared light therapy, compression, HydraFacial and Cryoskin facials, slimming and toning. Restore addresses a fast-growing segment of wellness: helping people who are seeking chronic pain management, accelerated injury recovery, improved athletic performance, enhanced immunity, and long-term health. Restore's mission is to make Hyper Wellness® accessible and affordable for people committed to feeling their best, so they can do more of what they love.



