Energy Drinks Market to Grow at CAGR of 8.1% through 2030 - Strong Demand for Functional Beverages Influencing Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the energy drinks market is growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022-2030. The growing demand for instant energy and hydration drink among athletes and working professional is anticipated to boost the demand for energy drinks. Additionally, the rising consumer focus on organic and natural ingredients is likely to boost the demand for organic energy drinks in the coming years.



A lot of manufacturers are focusing on introducing natural and organic energy drinks to fulfill consumer demands. For instance, in October 2021, Dnature Bio Labs, Co., Ltd, manufacturers of Banano, a popular energy drink in South Korea launched in the US. The drink is made from 100% banana puree infused with the active ingredient curcumin, which has antioxidant properties, using nanotechnology.



Millennials comprise the major target audience for energy drink manufacturers. To maintain their standard of living, they tend to spend more on quality and effective products that provide instant energy after long working hours. Over the past few years, consumers have started focusing on more functional foods & beverages. Therefore, products that energize along with uplifting mood are appealing to consumers. This trend is likely to create opportunities for energy drink manufacturers.



Furthermore, easy online distribution of energy drinks owing to the increased adoption of e-commerce platforms is also anticipated to provide opportunities to the market players. Energy drinks have become widely available on the website like Amazon, Walmart, and Drizly. Product innovation and the introduction of new energy drinks via the Omnichannel distribution channel will be beneficial for the growth of the market in the coming years.



New players may face intense competition in the market as most of the leading players have well-established and extensive distribution networks across the world to fulfill the demand of consumers. Hence, new entrants should focus on expanding their distribution network to increase product visibility among consumers. Moreover, new entrants should also focus on R&D, and product promotion through social media platforms to influence the target audience.



Key Players



1. Red Bull

2. PepsiCo

3. The Coca Cola Company

4. Monster Energy

5. Amway

6. Suntory Holdings Ltd.

7. Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd.

8. Eastroc Beverage (Group) Co.,Ltd.

9. Herbalife Nutrition

10. Campbell Soup Company

11. 5-hour Energy



Market Segmentation

• Product Insights



o Drinks

o Shots

o Mixer



• Distribution Channel Insights



o On-trade

o Off-trade



• Source



o Conventional

o Organic



• Packaging



o Canned

o Bottled

o Others



• Regional Insights



o North America



 US

 Canada

 Mexico



o Europe



 Germany

 UK

 France

 Italy

 Spain



o Asia Pacific



 China

 Japan

 India

 Australia

 South Korea

o Central & South America

 Brazil



o Middle East & Africa



 South Africa



About the report:



The global energy drinks market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed globally, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each piece. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

