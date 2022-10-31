Salvation Laser Center Transforms Cover-Up Tattoos with Advanced Astanza Duality Laser Tattoo Removal in Rowlett, Texas

Rowlett, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salvation Laser Center, the exclusive partner of Sinners Tattoo, is providing second chances in Rowlett, TX, by removing and transforming unwanted tattoos with the state-of-the-art Astanza Duality laser. Salvation Laser Center is dedicated to helping customers completely remove or partially fade existing ink to make room for new tattoos.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to serve our customers’ needs better. As tattoo veterans, we’ve seen our fair share of tattoos and know that not all tattoos turn as planned, and even more, not all tattoos carry the same sentiment as time goes by,” said Suha Albus, owner. “Salvation Laser Center provides second chances and a fresh start for people interested in parting ways with unwanted tattoos or those wanting to spruce up their old tattoo with a new cover-up. We’re so excited to add the Duality to our studio and continue doing what we do best, serving the tattoo community.”

The Astanza Duality featured at Salvation Laser Center is a renowned Q-switched Nd:YAG laser. The Duality’s 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths, paired with its high pulse energy and ultra-quick pulse duration, make this laser the ultimate technology for quickly and effectively removing unwanted ink. Furthermore, the Duality features a homogenized flat-top profile beam that prevents treatment overlap and distributes energy evenly across the skin, resulting in minimized risks of unwanted side effects and safe treatment of all skin types.

“We are thrilled to welcome Salvation Laser Center and Sinners Tattoo to the Astanza family,” said Josh Walsh, Astanza Account Representative. “They are home to some of Rowlett’s most talented artists and truly care about giving their customers the best results. We can’t wait to see how they incorporate the Duality to remove and fade tattoos to deliver even better artwork.”

Salvation Laser Center is offering an introductory special of 80% off first treatments now through November 30, 2022.

About Salvation Laser Center

Salvation Laser Center is the exclusive partner of Sinners Tattoo and specializes in tattoo modification, fading for cover-up tattoos, and removing unwanted tattoos. All laser treatments are performed by a certified laser technician who underwent training at New Look Laser College, the world’s leading laser tattoo removal training program. Laser tattoo removal customers interested in receiving a cover-up after can be connected to a talented artist at Sinners Tattoo.

Salvation Laser Center offers free consultations for all laser tattoo removal customers. For more information, call (469) 267-1250, visit https://www.sinnerstattoostudio.com/, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook. Salvation Laser Center is located at 5000 Rowlett Rd Suite 110, Rowlett, TX 75088.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, PicoStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM .

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.