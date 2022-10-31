Catapult Learning is Named a 2022 Cognia ‘System of Distinction’

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a nationwide leader in math and literacy intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools, today announced its recognition as a 2022 System of Distinction by Cognia™, a global nonprofit school improvement organization.



As part of the System of Distinction program, Cognia identifies pre-K–12 education institutions that exemplify excellence in education and service to learners. Cognia selected Catapult Learning as one of only 38 systems and 96 schools out of more than 1,500 institutions that were eligible for the 2022 recognition.

“This distinct honor from Cognia demonstrates Catapult Learning’s ongoing commitment to educational excellence,” said Michal Kisilevitz, Catapult Learning senior vice president, education and corporate operations. ”I congratulate our staff for their exceptional dedication and support to our students and teachers each and every day.”

Catapult Learning participates in Cognia’s rigorous accreditation engagement review process, which is based on research-driven performance standards. The process includes a third-party review by education experts of evidence, interviews, and classroom observations. The evaluation covers leadership capacity, learning capacity, and resource capacity, as well as a demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement.

“Catapult Learning should be commended on its designation as System of Distinction,” said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia. “Cognia accreditation is already a mark of distinction recognized around the world. Being named a System of Distinction further acknowledges Catapult Learning’s commitment to education quality for its students and staff.”

A mission-driven organization, Catapult Learning provides education solutions that generate demonstrable academic achievement and better life outcomes for students, regardless of the learning obstacles or other challenges they face. Utilizing a suite of proprietary, research-based programs, Catapult Learning works with students and teachers in public and nonpublic schools throughout the country and around the globe.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools. Our 5,000 educators deliver evidence-based programs that include student instruction, family support services, and professional development designed to help teachers’ efforts to successfully integrate proven practices into the classroom. Executed by a team of experienced coaches, our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement, improving education and overall quality of life. Intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts, including 18 of the 20 largest, to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Additionally, Catapult has strong partnerships in place with the U.S Department of Defense Education Activity and the Center on Teaching & Learning at the University of Oregon. Learn more at CatapultLearning.com.

About Cognia

Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and professional services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 36,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 90 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning. Find out more at cognia.org.