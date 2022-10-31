Growth Opportunities in Hydrogen Storage, Li-Ion Batteries, Thermal Energy Storage, and Battery Management Systems: Safe, Scalable, and Cost-Efficient Hydrogen Storage Technology Gains Traction

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Hydrogen Storage, Li-Ion Batteries, Thermal Energy Storage, and Cloud Based Platforms for Battery Management Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Energy & Power Systems (EPS) TOE features information on the development of scalable and cost-efficient hydrogen storage technologies based on metal hydrides to accelerate the establishment of a hydrogen economy. The TOE covers innovations based on the design, fabrication and development of high energy density based lithium-ion batteries which find extensive use in consumer electronics, mobility and wearable sector.
The TOE additionally provides insights on the novel developments within electro-catalysts and the use of hybrid electrolyzers to accelerate the cost effective production of green hydrogen. The TOE provides latest innovations in the use of robust solar roofing systems with very high power conversion efficiency. The TOE also provides the latest insights on the use of geological thermal energy storage, modular nuclear fusion reactors and cloud based platforms to improve the performance efficiency of stationary and mobile battery storage systems.
The Energy and Power Systems TOE provides insights on the latest advances in the broad range of technology related to the energy industry. The topics regularly presented range from energy storage technologies (solid-state batteries, solar chemical storage and other advanced energy storage devices) to non-renewable energy such as oil and gas. Special emphasis is given to emerging areas in the renewable sector such as photovoltaics, wind energy, and geothermal energy, and emerging alternative fuels such as hydrogen, syngas, ethanol and biofuels. The EPS TOE keeps clients abreast of the latest R&D developments at major corporate and academic research centers, provides competitor intelligence and helps create strategic alliances.
The Energy and Environment cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Hydrogen Storage, and Cloud Based Platforms for Battery Management Systems
- Safe, Scalable, and Cost-Efficient Hydrogen Storage Technology
- Value Proposition of Hydrogen Storage
- Carbon280-Investor Dashboard
- High Energy Density Lithium (Li)-Ion Battery Technology Finding Applications in Mobility and Wearable Sector
- Value Proposition of High Energy Density Li-Ion Battery
- Amprius-Investor Dashboard
- Integration of Concentrated Solar Power Generation With Thermal Energy Storage in Geological Formations to Store Excess Energy
- Value Proposition of Geotes
- Hyperlight Energy-Investor Dashboard
- Use of Electrocatalyst Discovery Process to Accelerate Low-Cost Green Hydrogen Production
- Value Proposition of Pem Electrolyzers
- H2U-Investor Dashboard
- Robust Solar Roofing System With High-Power Conversion Efficiency Allowing Its Use in Building Integrated Photovoltaics
- Value Proposition of Solar Roofing System
- Gaf Energy-Investor Dashboard
- Portable and Lightweight Hydrogen-Powered Generator for Indoor and Outdoor Applications
- Value Proposition of the Hydrogen-Powered Generator
- Scitem-Investor Dashboard
- High-Performance Hybrid Lithium (Li)-Metal Battery for Applications in Consumer Electronics
- Value Proposition of the Li-Metal Battery
- Ses-Investor Dashboard
- Cloud-Based Distributed Energy Resource (Der) Platform Accelerates the Adoption of Ders
- Value Proposition of the Der Management System
- Virtual Peaker-Investor Dashboard
- Modular Natural Gas-To-Hydrogen Converter for Residential Use
- Value Proposition of Natural Gas-To-Hydrogen Converter
- Modern Electron-Investor Dashboard
- Novel Hybrid Electrolyzer That Can Produce Green Hydrogen at Mass Scale
- Value Proposition of Verdagy Water Electrolysis (Vwe)
- Verdagy-Investor Dashboard
- Low-Noise Renewable Energy Generators Offer a Greener Alternative to Conventional Diesel Generators
- Value Proposition of Low-Noise Renewable Energy Generators
- Siqens-Investor Dashboard
- Cloud-Based Battery Management System (Bms) Enhances the Performance of Stationary and Mobile Battery Storage Systems
- Value Proposition of Cloud-Based Bms
- Ion Energy-Investor Dashboard
- Fusion Reactor Providing Utility-Scale, Emission-Free Electricity
- Value Proposition of Fusion Reactor Providing Utility-Scale, Carbon-Free Electricity
- General Fusion Investor Dashboard
- Small Nuclear Fusion Reactor Offering Clean and Limitless Energy
- Value Proposition of Small Nuclear Fusion Reactor Offering Clean and Limitless Energy
- Commonwealth Fusion Systems Investor Dashboard
