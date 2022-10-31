Global Face Ice Rollers Market Report 2022: Social Media & Aggressive Advertisement Campaigns Fueling Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Face Ice Rollers Market, Type, End-use, Distribution Channel By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global face ice rollers market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the growing consumer consciousness towards their personal well-being and appearance. In addition, with the growing working population, especially the significant rise in the working women population, the demand for more convenient and dermatologically approved skin care tools is augmenting.

Products acknowledged and approved by dermatologists has a positive impact on the consumers. Apart from this, with the increasing influence from social media and several advertisements, the demand from the men's section has also increased. As a result, several market players are exclusively providing products made for the male segment to expand their customer base and product portfolio. This, in turn, is providing a positive outlook to the global ice face rollers market.



The proliferating e-commerce sector has also significantly accelerated the market growth, particularly during and after COVID-19. The online sales channels have emerged as a convenient and hassle-free shopping alternative for consumers where they can compare between a wide range of products available on the website and avail several lucrative discounts and cashback as well. Moreover, the key market players are increasingly focusing on gaining traction from the millennials and gen Z by launching innovative, portable, and easy-to-use products.



Report Scope



In this report, Global face ice rollers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Face Ice Rollers Market, by Type:

Single Sided

Double sided

Global Face Ice Rollers Market, by End-use:

Individual Customer

Commercial

Global face ice rollers market, by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Cosmetic/Beauty Stores

Online

Institutional Sales

Global Face Ice Rollers Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key Topics Covered:





1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Face Ice Rollers Market Outlook



6. North America Face Ice Rollers Market Outlook



7. Europe Face Ice Rollers Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Face Ice Rollers Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Face Ice Rollers Market Outlook



10. South America Face Ice Rollers Market Outlook



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Beauty Biosciences LLC

Double Zero One Limited (CRYOpress)

Allegra M. France (Baby Magic)

Skin Gym Inc

Kitsch, LLC

Heyday Wellness LLC

Clio, Inc. (Plum Beauty)

Dastmalchi, LLC (Vanity Planet)

Esarora

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvwnks