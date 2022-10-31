Sterile Medical Packaging Market is estimated to be US$ 42.39 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 7.2 % over the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterile Medical Packaging has become important in medical devices. Most common sterilization methods for medical devices includes, autoclave, electron beam, gamma and ethylene oxide. Sterile Medical Packaging helps in reducing risk of infection in patients. Sterile Medical Packaging helps in allowing medical device to be enclosed in various packaging materials. Sterile Medical Packaging are of various types like sterile bottles, closures, vials, wraps, ampoules, thermoform trays etc. Thermoformed trays are made up of metal or thermoformed plastic. Thermoformed trays helps in providing cost-effective packaging solutions which is durable and creates sterile barrier. These type of trays are sealed with Tyvek lipstock. Metal trays are used in storing instruments or screws for medical system. Metal trays are fully customizable and made from stainless steel and aluminum. Metal trays are allowed for multiple devices to be organized, sterilized and delivered at same time. During sterilization metal trays are wrapped with flat wrap for maintaining sterility after sterilization cycle. Pouches in medical devices are combination of plastics, Tyvek and aluminum foil. Tyvek pouches are low profile and lightweight made from transparent polyester or polyethylene, uncoated Tyvek film and copolymer film. Aluminum foil pouches are used for photo sensitive and high moisture resistance devices. Aluminum foil pouches are sterilized by treating with radiation. Polyethylene or polyamide film pouches are used for devices which requires protection from moisture, oxygen, exposure to light, etc. Integrity, strength and microbial barrier are three primary attributes of medical device packaging. Importance in healthcare sector has given positive impact on Sterile Medical Packaging market growth. Sterile Medical Packaging Market accounted for US$ 42.39 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 84.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2%.

The report “Sterile Medical Packaging Market, By Type (Sterile Closures, Sterile Bottles, Thermoform Trays, Vials & Ampoules, Wraps and Others), By Material (Paper, Plastics, Metal, Glass, and Others), By Application (Medical Instruments, Medical Implants, Pharmaceutical, In-vitro Diagnostic Products, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In October 2021, Aenova has invested and unveiled a significant expansion in sterile fill and finish area for vials and prefilled syringes at Italian site in Latina. These new aseptic production area has featured completely new high-speed flexible line for prefilled syringes, vials, and brand new compounding area. The new compounding area has provided capacity for more than 80 million vials & over 180 million prefilled syringes which are targeting vaccines and biologics.

In November 2020, Sonoco’s Alloyd Division has launched new, roll-feed, cut & seal machine for medical packaging applications which is equipped with an automatic ‘Tyvek feeder’ that helps in accelerating speed production of semi-automatic equipment and also allows the use of thinner Tyvek. Newly launched machine also helps in reducing cost of scrap and materials.

Analyst View:

Increase in prevalence of disease and urbanization has become the major factor in Sterile Medical Packaging market growth. Increasing demand for high quality and sustainable products, advanced technological development, rising expenditure on healthcare industries has given positive impact in target market growth. However, packaging pitfalls, compromised sterile barrier, and sterility issues need to be solved by reducing use of single package configuration for multiple products. Maintaining sterility of medical devices for protecting patients and preventing transmission of disease during surgery is critical and achieving sterility has become biggest challenge in medical device industry. Essential packaging and sterility of product should be maintained by manufacturers properly to reduce contamination. Thus, rising healthcare sector, pharmaceutical sector and rising demand has given rise in Sterile Medical Packaging market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Sterile Medical Packaging Market, By Type (Sterile Closures, Sterile Bottles, Thermoform Trays, Vials & Ampoules, Wraps and Others), By Material (Paper, Plastics, Metal, Glass, and Others), By Application (Medical Instruments, Medical Implants, Pharmaceutical, In-vitro Diagnostic Products, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Sterile Medical Packaging Market accounted for US$ 42.39 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 84.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2%. The Sterile Medical Packaging Market is segmented based on Type, Material, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Sterile Medical Packaging Market is segmented into Sterile Closures, Sterile Bottles, Thermoform Trays, Vials & Ampoules, Wraps and others.

Based on Material, Sterile Medical Packaging Market is segmented into Paper, Plastics, Metal, Glass, and others.

Based on Application, Sterile Medical Packaging Market is segmented into Medical Instruments, Medical Implants, Pharmaceutical, In-vitro Diagnostic Products, and others.

By Region, the Sterile Medical Packaging Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Sterile Medical Packaging Market:

The prominent players operating in the Sterile Medical Packaging Market includes, 3M, DuPont de Nemors, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Amcor Limited, SGD Pharma, Steripack, Nelipak Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Tekni-Plex Inc., Oracle Packaging, Wipak Group, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the market are included in the report.

