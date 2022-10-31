Elena Filonenko Recognized with the Significant Advancement of PDT Award by the International Photodynamic Association

NANCY, France, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) is pleased to announce that Professor Elena Filonenko, of the P.A. Hertsen Moscow Oncology Research Center (Russia), is the recipient of the Significant Advancement of PDT Award. The Significant Advancement of PDT Award is given in recognition of breakthrough basic and clinical research that significantly builds support and regional advancement for new and existing applications of PDT.



As one of the founders of clinical PDT in Russia, Professor Filonenko has spent the last 30 years devoting herself to methodology of approaches, formation of regulatory framework, and clinical implementation of fluorescence diagnosis and PDT in Russia. Professor Filonenko and her team have achieved a significant clinical impact with the treatment of over 10,000 patients who received photodynamic diagnosis and PDT treatments at the P.A. Hertsen Moscow Oncology Research Center. Professor Filonenko’s training of key medical professionals has enabled accessibility of PDT in a further 63 cities across Russia.

About Photodynamic Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi. First developed in the 1950s, PDT has demonstrated superior patient outcomes with considerable cost savings. Over the past 30 years, millions of patients globally have been successfully treated with PDT.

About the International Photodynamic Association

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) was founded in 1986 to support and endorse the scientific advancement and clinical development of photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis. With members and associates from over 30 countries, the IPA represents a truly global community consisting of prominent international scientists, clinicians and translational researchers, healthcare professionals and students across academic, hospital, government, and private sector organizations. The IPA promotes the study of diagnosis and treatment using light-activated photosensitizers and disseminates scientific information to its members, the research community, and to the community at large. The IPA organizes a biennial World Congress around the world, providing members and non-members a unique opportunity to share and learn more about global developments relating specifically to photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis.

The next IPA World Congress will be held on July 10-15th, 2023 in Tampere, Finland.