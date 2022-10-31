FileTrail Launches New Information Governance Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail®, the leader in modern information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, announces the launch of its newest cloud-based platform that provides a unique, comprehensive view of all records – physical and electronic – through a single platform. A natural evolution of IG and RM technology, FileTrail Governance is the first tool of its kind for effectively managing all records regardless of their format or where they are stored, while enhancing the client experience with simplified processes and a user-friendly interface.



Physical records management and information governance remain a challenge for law firms facing ever-changing regulatory requirements. Many firms are seeking a more holistic approach to full life cycle management of both traditional and emerging data forms. IG solutions like FileTrail’s are helping them to achieve cost reductions, improved efficiencies and increased policy compliance as the result of greater automation and advanced workflows.

The all-new FileTrail Governance is the result of the company’s planned integration of its popular governance policy suite of offerings with the Teravine Provident software acquired by FileTrail in January. By combining the best of both previous platforms, FileTrail expands its capabilities to provide a complete, cloud-based end-to-end solution that improves compliance with internal IG policies, outside counsel guidelines and governmental regulations.

The completed integration of FileTrail and Teravine solutions also marks the relaunch of FileTrail Matter Mobility. The latest version of Matter Mobility extends the automation of client file transfers associated with lateral attorney moves and other requests to both onboarding and offboarding. This is a benefit firms find especially valuable in today’s competitive labor market with increasing movement of lawyers between firms.

“FileTrail Governance and Matter Mobility offer sophisticated workflows and architectures to deliver the most advanced, comprehensive IG solutions available to the legal market,” says FileTrail CEO Harold Westervelt. “The platform integrations were completed on schedule, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our talented development team. And the client feedback we’ve already received validates both the general direction of our product road map and the specific new features available in the latest generation of our solutions.”

FileTrail Governance was unveiled at ILTACON 2022 in August, where product demonstrations were met with enthusiasm from current and prospective client law firms alike. The positive feedback fueled final development of the product to its launch today, and implementations of the new platform will begin immediately. FileTrail plans to use the advanced architecture of FileTrail Governance as a springboard for future development, including artificial intelligence and natural language processing solutions for IG.

About FileTrail

Founded in 2000, FileTrail® is the leader in information governance and records management solutions for highly regulated markets throughout North America, the U.K. and Europe. Designed as an integrated enterprise software solution, FileTrail serves large enterprises, internal legal departments and law firms with full life cycle information governance management. As a comprehensive IG suite, FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates records and information governance management, enabling organizations to meet urgent client demands, pass audits, conduct a client audit response across multiple repositories, address outside council guidelines and handle new compliance rules with a modern approach.

Sophisticated organizations that see the big picture are moving beyond just records management and have selected FileTrail as their long-term partner to guide them through the information governance life cycle. For more information or to schedule a call, visit filetrail.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for FileTrail

651-552-7753

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com