Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2022 Sales Performance Management Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2022 Sales Performance Management Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Sales performance management (SPM) enables the sales organization to develop plans and manage and analyze performance for staffing, revenue, and territories, among other areas. SPM includes sales planning and sales analytics.

The 5th annual report examines end user perceptions and trends around sales performance management use, adoption, budgets, and overall success, analyzed by organization size, geography, and other attributes. The report scores the importance of the main areas of SPM including features, integrations, and technologies, as reported by end user respondents.

“We expect adoption to increase within functions and extend to more industries,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “SPM is a core competitive enterprise component of high relevance, especially in very large organizations, and we see a strong correlation of SPM use and success with BI.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

