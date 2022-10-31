Sitara California Featured in National Ad Campaign for Haus Labs by Lady Gaga

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sitara California, an Indian-American model, is featured in a national ad campaign for Lady Gaga's makeup brand, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, in-store and online at Sephora. "Lady Gaga is so incredibly sweet and caring, and she made us all feel seen, special, and celebrated for our unique beauty. I was honored when Haus Labs chose me to be a part of their campaign, and I absolutely love the foundation's formula and flawless coverage. It's now a staple in my daily makeup routine."

Sitara California was born in Chennai, India, and is the granddaughter of the famous surgeon PVA Mohandas, who is the founder of MIOT Hospitals.

She was raised in Carmel, California, but now lives in Los Angeles. "I love modeling because it gives me an opportunity to represent South Asian beauty and express my femininity."

Sitara signed to EMG models in 2020 and has been featured in several different projects, including the iconic Jalebi Baby music video by Tesher and Jason Derulo and Downfalls High by Machine Gun Kelly. She's also done global media campaigns for Instagram, Savage x Fenty, Soulja Boy x Grizzly Peaks, Target, and more. She loves supporting desi-owned fashion brands, like Namaslay Collective and Olio Stories, by showcasing them on her Instagram.

To see her portfolio, visit her Instagram @sitara.california, or check out her website www.sitaracalifornia.com. Sitara plans to expand her reach in the entertainment industry and branch out into the music and film industry as an artist and actress. Sitara says, "Living in Los Angeles provides me with so many amazing and unique opportunities, and I am excited to take advantage of all of them."

