Digital Ally Announces Next Generation Fleet Video Solution

EVO Fleet Vehicle Camera utilizes the latest innovations in telematics technology

Lenexa, KS, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), today announced its most advanced video system to date for fleet vehicles.

The full-featured solution utilizes the latest in telematics technology, including immediate driver-assist feedback by recognizing pedestrians, distracted or drowsy driving, and lane shifting.

The Digital Ally sales team will unveil the EVO Fleet at booth #205 of The Transportation Alliance (TTA) Mobilize 2022 104th Annual Convention & Expo being held Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV October 30 – November 2, 2022. Greg Johnson, VP of Tech Services and Sales for Digital Ally Video Solutions, will participate in an industry panel discussion on Monday, October 31, in the Julius Ballroom at Caesar’s Palace from 1:15 to 2:15 P.M., and will cover available features for today’s camera systems.

“We’re proud of our newest fleet video system and what it will do to help fleet organizations optimize safety and security for their drivers and other critical assets,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “Our partners in insurance, outfitting, and more – both domestic and international – are equally as excited as we are to begin marketing and deploying this new technology.”

EVO Fleet Features include:

Up to 512 GB of storage – holds 30 days’ worth of video footage

Live Streaming capable – stream 1 of 4 video streams to ensure driver safety and fleet awareness

Live GPS Tracking – track and see where your vehicle is and been

A.I Interface with real time alerts and notifications – notify driver of distracted driving, receive notifications of issues real time

1080P HD Recording at 30 FPS – understand what is happening in and outside the vehicle with clarity

Can record up to 4 streams of video simultaneously – record video from multiple angles around your vehicle or enclosed areas

4G LTE Connectivity – ability to consistently track your vehicle and receive notifications on LTE Network

Video on Demand – request video from any device from anywhere using our new and improved FleetVuManager

The EVO Fleet and the Company’s new and improved FleetVuManager Cloud solution provides a complete video suite for video and fleet management. FleetVuManager is hosted on AWS to provide access to your videos and fleet from anywhere.

Digital Ally expects the EVO Fleet will be ready to ship during the first quarter of 2023 and will offer the product on its subscription payment plan.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production and jet chartering. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

