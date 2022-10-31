Hudson Resources Inc. Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company’s Annual General shareholders meeting (the “Meeting”) held on October 27, 2022. At the Meeting the Company’s shareholders re-elected all of the Company’s current board of directors, Jim Cambon, David Frattaroli, Donna Phillips, Kevin Crawford and Antony Harwood as well as approved the re-appointment of the Company’s current auditor, Davidson & Company LLP. The Company’s shareholders also approved the adoption of a new 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jim Cambon”

President and Director

For further information:

Ph: 778-373-2164

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.