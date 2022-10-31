LOKLIK Crafter Demonstrates Its Market Debut on October 25th

CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOKLIK, a new brand in the handicraft industry, held a launch event for its first and beginner-friendly product, LOKLIK Crafter, in a high-tech way of Meta-Universe, on October 25th. This newest cutter will be listed at $169.99. Its associated software and digital content base will also be public later on.

This event was held by LOKLIK CMO Allen, Product Manager Mike, Engineer Manager Vincent, and Workshop Designer Emily and was attended by 30 media and guests, including celebrities in the handicraft industry, offline distributors, fans, and consumers.

The first version of LOKLIK Crafter is designed for craft beginners who prefer to work with vinyl and paper. This machine delivers a fast and smooth cut, an accurate tracking feature, an ultra-quiet working experience, cut-and-draw outputs, and the fancy outside looks of LOKLIK Crafter Macaron.

Product Manager of LOKLIK Mike comments: "Our original intention of this project is to solve the consumers' problem points and to provide an easy-to-buy and easy-to-use high-quality crafting platform for DIY enthusiasts, especially beginners. LOKLIK Crafter's list price will be $169.99, compared to similar machines starting from $249."

Its associated software LoklikIdeaStudio and digital content base LOKLIK Workshop are in beta and will soon be available to the market.

LoklikIdeaStudio upgrades its functions based on current editing programs, supporting multiple devices and offline work mode. Its Engineer Manager Vincent comments: "We develop this app for our crafters to use much more freely. There will be no trouble creating beautiful and unique works."

As for LOKLIK Workshop, the Designer Emily comments: "These images in the Workshop are hand-created by brilliant professional designers we invited. By the end of this year, there will be 15 thousand of resources. So crafters will not have to worry about the limits of their creativity."

The group that owns LOKLIK and HTVRONT, another rising star in the crafting market these years, now has 10 million users from over 50 countries and sales products worldwide on popular international online marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Wish, AliExpress, Mercado Libre, Shopee and Lazada, etc.

Allen, the CMO of LOKLIK, comments: "We, here, will start from the field of the most advantageous cutting machine to expand the boundaries of DIY lovers and life-lovers. And we expect to serve 5 million art and handicraft enthusiasts and DIYers worldwide within three years."

And the two brands, LOKLIK and HTVRONT, will attend CES, the most influential tech event in the world, in the upcoming Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, US.

