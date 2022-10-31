Everything Blockchain’s EB eXchange Trading Platform Begins Third-Party Testing

Jacksonville, Florida, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacksonville, Fla. - October 31, 2022 - Everything Blockchain Inc. , (OTCMKTS: OBTX), a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, announced that its EB eXchange (EBX) digital assets trading platform has entered third-party testing.

EBX is the first solution to leverage EBI’s patent-pending enterprise blockchain platform, EB Build (EBB). EBX is architected to be “secure by design”. By combining the company’s robust trading technology and EB Build’s unique approach to blockchain, EBX is poised to make compromising digital wallets a thing of the past. “EBX was developed to solve the security issues that plague most digital exchanges today. Investors should be able to trade confidently knowing that they don’t have to worry about their exchange and digital wallets being compromised,” said Cedric Harris, Chief Research Officer, EBI.

EBI’s first client for EBX has been secured in the Middle East North Africa region. Simultaneously with the implementation of third-party independent review and testing, EBI will be developing the user interface in multiple languages to enhance our client’s customers experience.

Forbes estimates that there are nearly 600 cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide. “Because security was built into the architecture rather than bolted on, EBX will mitigate one of the biggest challenges faced by exchanges, which is the primary reason our first customer chose EBX,” added Toney Jennings, Chief Executive Officer, EBI. EBX is now entering third-party testing to objectively ensure the software meets the highest quality and security standards.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: OBTX) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Build and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

