Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”) announced today it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call and webcast to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The Company also invites any verified retail or institutional NCLH shareholder to use its new shareholder Q&A platform to submit and upvote questions to management ahead of its third quarter 2022 financial results. A top ranked, appropriate, question relating to business and financial results or strategic priorities will be addressed by management during the upcoming conference call and webcast. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: NCLH Q3 2022 Q&A link. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the start of the earnings call on November 8th.

The conference call will be webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available here on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 29 ships with approximately 61,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to approximately 500 destinations worldwide. The Company has eight additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising approximately 20,000 berths.