Global Semiconductors Market Revenue to Reach $1042.69 Billion by 2028 | Taiwan to Start Losing Its Market Share

Westford, USA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year's report reaffirms that despite some volatility, the semiconductors market is still growing and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The biggest drivers of growth in this sector are increasing demand for digital devices and constant innovation in technology. This trend is expected to continue through 2028 as new applications and uses for semiconductors are being developed.

Overall, SkyQuest predicts that global semiconductors market revenue exceed reach $1 trillion by 2028. This growth will be spurred by continued demand from industries such as automotive, telecommunications, computing, and consumer electronics. In addition, new players such as Apple and Huawei are entering the industry to challenge incumbents like Intel and Qualcomm. While there are some risks associated with this rapid growth - including oversupply and price volatility - we believe that these issues can be resolved through market forces. Overall, then, the semiconductor industry looks poised for continued success over the next few years.

Semiconductor devices are used in a wide variety of products and applications. Some of the most popular semiconductor devices include computer processors, sensors, digital cameras, Global Positioning System (GPS) receivers and controllers, digital audio players, memory chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), flat panel displays, medical implants, and solar cells.

Due to their small size and high reliability, semiconductor devices are found in many electronic products across the global semiconductors market. They also play an important role in newer technologies such as 4K Ultra HDTVs and smart phones. The continuing expansion of the semiconductor industry will result in even more innovative products that are better suited for today’s consumers.

SkyQuest Analysis and Key Findings of the Global Semiconductors Market

SkyQuest analysts have released their latest report on the market, and it paints a mixed picture. The market is expanding, prices are dropping, and demand is weakening. The report blames the slowdown in the market on a number of factors, including increased competition from alternate technologies (including mobile devices and sensors), weaker economic growth in key markets like China, and uncertainty about US policies towards trade. Despite these challenges, we predict that semiconductors market will continue to be a crucial part of our digital lives for the foreseeable future. However, companies that don't keep up with the trends may find themselves at a disadvantage.

The semiconductor industry is one of the most important and rapidly-growing industries in the world, with a global market value of more than $2 trillion. The sector is prone to rapid change, as new technology and process innovations drive down manufacturing costs and spur ever-growing demand for semiconductors.

This year's edition of SkyQuest's annual Semiconductors market analysis report is a must-read for anyone operating or willing to understanding how the semiconductor industry is trending and what challenges and opportunities lie ahead. Highlights of this year's report include:

• The semiconductor industry continued to grow at a strong pace in 2021 despite some headwinds from tariffs and Covid factors. Shipments grew by 6% worldwide, led by growth in China (up 13%) and India (up 17%).

• Demand for advanced features has driven innovation across all segments, with smartphones accounting for the majority of growth in demand from end users. in 2021, global semiconductors shipments reached 1.15 trillion units.

• Despite rapid growth, the industry faces several significant challenges that could impact its future trajectory. One challenge is that Moore's law – which postulates that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit will double every two years – may start to slow down in coming years.

This could have a significant impact on chip performance, cost competitiveness, and business models across all segments of the industry.

5 Key Areas in Global Semiconductors Market to See Improved Investment in the Coming years

SkyQuest has identified five key areas where increased investment can help the semiconductors market grow: research and development, market access, manufacturing, infrastructure and regulatory support.

In order to boost research and development, SkyQuest witnesses a growing inclination of government funding for universities and institutes of technology. They also recommend creating a favorable environment for business with lower taxes and fewer regulations.

To market access, SkyQuest urge governments to expand trade routes, liberalize import tariffs, promote investment in information technology, and open up the telecommunications sector. To increase manufacturing output, world banks recommend reducing trade barriers and creating an environment that is conducive to innovation.

To improve infrastructure in the semiconductors market, SkyQuest recommend investing in transportation networks, data storage facilities, electricity grids, and educational institutions.

Finally, to support regulatory reform in the semiconductor industry, world banks recommend training personnel who will be responsible for enforcing regulations governing this emerging sector.

Taiwan Produces over 90% Chips but Soon the Scenario to Change

As the world's largest producer of semiconductors, Taiwan has long been a major player in the industry. But that may soon be changing. According to SkyQuest analysis, Taiwan is likely to start losing its market share in the global semiconductors market by 2025 due to rapid growth in China, US, India, South Korea, and other countries.

This shift is likely due to a number of factors. Firstly, the global market has become more competitive, meaning that companies must be able to produce products at a lower cost if they want to stay afloat. Secondly, Taiwan's main sources of revenue – namely flat-panel displays and cellular phone components – are increasingly being replaced by newer technologies.

In fact, our study on semiconductors market predicts that Taiwan is likely to lose at least 25% of global semiconductor production by 2030. This shift away from Taiwan is due largely to two reasons: first, China's growing demand for electronic goods; and second, the increasing price competition among chipmakers. The falling cost of solar energy and other renewable resources is also contributing to China's rise as a leading player in the semiconductor industry. By using less energy to produce electronic goods, Chinese companies are able to lower their costs and compete more effectively with Taiwanese manufacturers. In addition, Chinese firms have been able to make significant improvements in manufacturing technology, which has helped them compete against Taiwanese rivals.

Despite these challenges, Taiwan still possesses some key advantages over its competitors. For one, it enjoys a highly skilled workforce that is well-trained in producing semiconductors. Additionally, Taiwan has developed strong partnerships with major chipmakers around the world, which have helped it avoid some of the pricing pressure that Chinese producers face. While Taiwan's position within the global semiconductors market may be changing rapidly, its highly skilled workforce and longstanding relationships with key players will ensure that it remains a major player in this semiconductors market.

Top Developments in Global Semiconductors Market

In October 2022, India partnered with Belgium-based IMEC to get chip-making technology

In October 2022, demand for semiconductors witnessed a decline of 3% first times since 2020

In October 2022, the US put sanction on import of semiconductors chip from China to promote local production and dependency

In October 2022, the US witnessed a $52.7 billion funding to improve manufacturing of chips

Top Players in Global Semiconductors Market

Broadcom, Inc. (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Qualcomm (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

SK Hynix (South Korea)

Taiwan Semiconductors (Taiwan)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Micron Technology (U.S.)

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

