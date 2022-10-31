Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Announces Leading U.K. Container Haulier Switching to Fingerprint Drug Screening System for In-house Testing

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (the "Company”), a life sciences company delivering intelligent, non-invasive, real-time testing solutions, today announced that Goldstar Transport, the UK’s market-leading container haulier, has switched out urine tests for fingerprint drug testing. Goldstar employs approximately 600 LGV drivers, 170 office staff and 40 container lifter staff and is now using fingerprint drug testing to promote health & safety adherence across its 14 site UK-wide operations. Goldstar purchased six Intelligent Fingerprinting portable readers and has been conducting random drug tests each month to adhere to FORS (Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme) guidelines, whilst also using the in-house system to support for cause testing.



Nick Tolley, Driver Compliance Manager, Midlands Depot Manager for Goldstar said: “We have been tracking fingerprint drug testing carefully, and with more and more companies switching from urine to fingerprint sweat for workplace drug testing I can now see why! We’ve purchased six readers to use across our 14 sites and, together with the single use sample collection cartridges, we can do the initial random and suspicion drug testing ourselves in-house.

“The Intelligent Fingerprinting approach is much more hygienic and less intrusive for both our employees as well as those in charge of the testing. It takes less time so has less impact on productivity – saving 5-10 minutes on each test soon adds up!” continued Nick. “Drivers consistently provide a fingerprint sweat sample, so we aren’t subject to the delays due to not being able to gather a sample etc, and we have on site results in 10 minutes. The Intelligent Fingerprinting solution is a lot more straightforward!”

Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. said “Substance abuse in society and the workplace is growing at alarming rates and there is a need to increase workplace screening to ensure the safety and wellbeing of employees and the general population. More and more customers are now moving away from Urine and Saliva testing and adopting our safe, efficient, and easy to use test, I believe that this will be the new standard for all companies driving safety in the workplace.”



Terry Elvin, Goldstar’s Account Manager for Intelligent Fingerprinting solutions at Intelligent Bio Solutions, added: “fingerprint drug testing is reliable, accurate and saves time and therefore costs for our clients – not only in the transport and logistics space but in other workplaces as well. With six readers across 11 locations the Goldstar team has the in-house facilities to test as and when they like, enabling the company to positively promote driver safety.”

Fingerprint-based drug testing – how it works:

Intelligent Fingerprinting’s drug testing system features a small, tamper-evident drug screening cartridge onto which ten fingerprint sweat samples are collected, in a process which takes less than a minute. The Intelligent Fingerprinting portable analysis unit then reads the cartridge and provides a positive or negative result on-screen for all drugs in the test in ten minutes.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a life sciences company delivering intelligent, non-invasive, real-time testing solutions to customers globally. With its world-first Biosensor Platform, Intelligent Bio Solutions is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with chronic disease. In addition, through its recent acquisition of Intelligent Fingerprinting, the company is the world leader in the advancement of portable drugs of abuse testing through the analysis of fingerprint sweat. The test is non-invasive, hygienic, fast, and cost-effective, and screens for recent use of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamines, benzodiazepines and marijuana. Sample collection takes just seconds, with results in ten minutes. A laboratory confirmation service is also available. The system has applications within many sectors, and customers include employers in safety-critical industries such as construction, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, as well as UK coroners.

About Goldstar Transport

With its head office in Felixstowe, Goldstar has an extensive UK network of 14 depots across England. The company was established in 1998 with a fleet of four Scanias. By 2015 annual turnover hit more than £110 million, with Goldstar handling over 1,400 movements per day. The company specialises in container transport, specialist trailer services and expertise for non-standard jobs and provides off-dock storage facilities at four key locations around the UK

