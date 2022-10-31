United States Nutrunner Market Report 2022: Surging Adoption of Next-Generation Technology Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Nutrunner Market, By Type (Electric Nutrunner, Pneumatic Nutrunner, and Hydraulic Nutrunner), By Distribution Channel, By End-User Industry (Construction, Industrial, Automotive, and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States nutrunner market is projected to register high growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rise in the production and sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Besides, the rapidly rising manufacturing sector and the emergence of efficient fastening tools are anticipated to fuel the growth of the United States nutrunner market. Industry 4.0 and the rise in disposable income of the population are also contributing to the market growth.



Nutrunner is used during the assembly and final stages of the automobile manufacturing process to tighten screws, nuts, and bolts, ensuring the proper operation of automobile components. In 2020, the automotive industry in the United States sold over 14 million new automobiles and light trucks. The presence of major market players in the country, as well as the introduction of light-duty vehicles with improved fuel mileage and performance, are expected to boost automobile manufacturing and sales in the country. Nutrunner is also used in the manufacture of ships and aircraft. Increased demand from the logistics, transportation, and defense sectors is accelerating ship and aircraft production, which is expected to create a high demand for nutrunners in the country.



The growing competition among the market players and rapid surge in adoption of advanced technologies to manufacture high-performance automobiles are some factors supporting the market growth. Improvements in economic conditions and rising demand for automation technology in industries such as automotive, machine, and mechanical manufacturing are also paving the way for the growth of the nutrunner market in the United States. Expanding manufacturing industry and rising need to produce quality products and ensure higher customer satisfaction are anticipated to drive the growth of the nutrunner market in the United States during the forecast period.



The United States nutrunner market segmentation is based on the type, distribution channel, end-user industry, regional distribution, and company. Based on type, the market is divided into electric nutrunner, pneumatic nutrunner, and hydraulic nutrunner. The electric nutrunner is expected to dominate the market due to its rising applications for beveling, reaming, expanding, tightening, taping, and turning.



Key players in the United States nutrunner market are Aimco Global, Atlas Copco AB, Bosch Rexroth AG, Dai-Ichi Dentsu Ltd., Estic Corporation, Ingersoll Rand Inc., ITH Bolting Technology, Maschinenfabrik Wagner GmbH & Co.AG, Sanyo Machine Works Ltd., Stanley Engineered Fastening, among others.

