ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Friday 28 October 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 988.2p

- including income, 998.2p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 994.3p

- including income, 1004.3p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes