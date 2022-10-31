Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Role of AI in Care Management Gets Bigger & Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Care Management Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Care Management Solutions Market to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Care Management Solutions estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.4% CAGR and reach US$19.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR
The Care Management Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 137 Featured)
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Casenet, LLC
- Cerner Corporation
- Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Epic Systems
- EXL service Holdings, Inc.
- Harmony Information Systems, Inc. (A Part of Mediware Information Systems, Inc.)- Health Catalyst, LLC
- i2i Population Health
- IBM Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medecision, Inc.
- Pegasystems Inc.
- Salesforce.Com, Inc.
- TCS Healthcare Technologies
- ZeOmega Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal
- "Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- Pandemic Expedites Healthcare Ecosystem's Evolution for Better Care & Cost Savings
- Digital Healthcare Gains Spotlight Amid the Pandemic
- Care Management Take Front Seat amid COVID-19 to Help Healthcare System Deal with Beast of Burden
- How Care Management Platforms are Rethinking Population Healthcare?
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Care Management Solutions: A Prelude
- Inherent Benefits Drive Adoption
- Outlook
- Regional Landscape
- Disease Management: Trending Segment of Care Management Solutions
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Analytics-driven Care Management Solutions Help Deliver High-Value Healthcare
- Cloud Solutions Accelerate Care Delivery
- Micro-Solutions: Pivoting Care Management to Address Evolving Needs of Healthcare
- Role of AI in Care Management Gets Bigger
- Artificial Intelligence to Play a Crucial Role in Chronic Care Management
- Growing Awareness over Benefits of Collaborative Care Provides the Launchpad for Increased Adoption of Care Management Solutions
- Digital Health Investments Exhibit Solid Trajectory in Recent Years
- Select Startups in Care Management Space
- Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand
- Chronic Care Management Gains Significance amid Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Select Chronic Disease Stats:
- Chronic Disease Management and Associated High Costs: An Overview
- Telehealth Seeks Role in Chronic Care Management
- Growing Focus on Controlling Healthcare Expenditure to Propel Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Care Management Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
- Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Care Management Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
- Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
Companies Mentioned
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Casenet, LLC
- Cerner Corporation
- Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Epic Systems
- EXL service Holdings, Inc.
- Harmony Information Systems, Inc. (A Part of Mediware Information Systems, Inc.)
- Health Catalyst, LLC
- i2i Population Health
- IBM Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medecision, Inc.
- Pegasystems Inc.
- Salesforce.Com, Inc.
- TCS Healthcare Technologies
- ZeOmega Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94yoil
Attachment