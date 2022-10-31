Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Role of AI in Care Management Gets Bigger & Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Care Management Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Care Management Solutions Market to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Care Management Solutions estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.4% CAGR and reach US$19.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR



The Care Management Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal

"Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

Pandemic Expedites Healthcare Ecosystem's Evolution for Better Care & Cost Savings

Digital Healthcare Gains Spotlight Amid the Pandemic

Care Management Take Front Seat amid COVID-19 to Help Healthcare System Deal with Beast of Burden

How Care Management Platforms are Rethinking Population Healthcare?

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Care Management Solutions: A Prelude

Inherent Benefits Drive Adoption

Outlook

Regional Landscape

Disease Management: Trending Segment of Care Management Solutions

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Analytics-driven Care Management Solutions Help Deliver High-Value Healthcare

Cloud Solutions Accelerate Care Delivery

Micro-Solutions: Pivoting Care Management to Address Evolving Needs of Healthcare

Role of AI in Care Management Gets Bigger

Artificial Intelligence to Play a Crucial Role in Chronic Care Management

Growing Awareness over Benefits of Collaborative Care Provides the Launchpad for Increased Adoption of Care Management Solutions

Digital Health Investments Exhibit Solid Trajectory in Recent Years

Select Startups in Care Management Space

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand

Chronic Care Management Gains Significance amid Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Select Chronic Disease Stats:

Chronic Disease Management and Associated High Costs: An Overview

Telehealth Seeks Role in Chronic Care Management

Growing Focus on Controlling Healthcare Expenditure to Propel Demand

