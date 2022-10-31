Global Sales of Herbal Tea Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% and is Set to be Valued at US$ 7.3 bn During the Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Data Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global herbal tea market is valued at US$ 3.7 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 7.34 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2032.



The present scenario is such that herbal tea is used as a natural substitute in medications (especially tisanes). Also, the end-consumers are preferring healthy flavor variants and beverages. It is derived from flowers, fruits, grasses, seeds, barks, nuts, dried leaves, and roots of several plants. Well-known herbal teas include peppermint tea, green tea, ginseng tea, chamomile tea, cinnamon tea, ginger tea, and likewise. Increasing obesity is another factor drawing end-consumers toward herbal tea. The WHO has certified that more than 30% of the adults aged 18 and above are overweight and over 13% are obese on global grounds.

Ready-to-drink (RTD) tea is being increasingly preferred. Along these lines, Teavana Holdings, Inc. has its unsweetened strawberry apple green craft iced tea, which is abreast with fruit flavor and lemongrass.

Coming to raw materials, green tea dominates the herbal tea market. This could be reasoned with the youth showing inclination towards green tea as it’s healthier. Harvard Medical School states that flavonoids are present in green tea, which do reduce LDL cholesterol breakdown, curtail blood clotting, and enhance blood vessel function. In all, protection could be rendered against cardiac ailments. Green tea also enables minuscule blockage of arteries.

Ginger herbal tea is second in line. It has been reported that consumption of ginger has shown enhancements in blood glucose levels, especially in people contracting NFLD (Nanoalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease). Those suffering from osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis have confirmed that anti-inflammatory properties of ginger tea have benefited them. Ginger does contain bioactive compounds, which works well with throat infections. Future Market Insights has walked through these nitty-gritties with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Herbal Tea Market’.



Key Takeaways from Herbal Tea Market

North America holds a significant market share due to increase in workforce and, in turn, rise in demand for personal care products that are into incorporation of herbal tea as one of the natural ingredients.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow inadvertently in the near future due to massive intake of herbal tea in countries like China and India.

Europe is expected to go steady with the herbal tea market in the upcoming period. As per the European Commission, the UK holds the largest share in tea consumption. Germany, France, and Poland stand second, third, and fourth respectively. German Herbal and Fruit Tea Association (WKF) states that Germans consume more than 13 Bn of herbal tea every year.

“With advantages like overcoming lethargies and sound sleep, end-consumers are more into adoption of herbal tea and the trend is expected to take the herbal tea market by storm in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Starbucks, of late, did present a series of 6 iced tea drinks are could be accessed only in Singapore. The types of these tea drinks include hibiscus, oolong, and black.

Waku, in April 2022, launched fundraising campaign (close to US$ 1.07 Mn) through an investment crowdfunding platform called ‘Republic’ for launching new products.

Opteamal, in July 2022, came up with a novel online store offering natural, organic teas designed for catalyzing wellness and weight loss. The flavors available include orange detox, golden milk, cherry hibiscus, chamomile lavender, and tropical turmeric.



What more with Herbal Tea market?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the herbal tea market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on raw material type (black herbal tea, green herbal tea, and yellow herbal tea), by product type (herbal tea instant premixes, liquid herbal tea, powdered RTD herbal tea, and herbal tea syrup), by flavor type (lemongrass herbal tea, peppermint herbal tea, fruit herbal tea, hibiscus herbal tea, ginger herbal tea, and chamomile herbal tea), and by packaging tea (herbal tea can packaging, herbal tea carton packs, herbal tea bags, herbal tea paper pouches, and loose herbal tea).

With benefits like anti-aging properties and weight loss, the herbal tea market is bound to witness an astounding growth in the forecast period.



