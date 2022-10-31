Europe Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Rise in Homeownership & Home Improvement Projects Fueling Growth

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increasing demand for maintaining the aesthetic appearance of the yard or lawn areas in various landscaping services, golf courses, and other sports arenas is expected to bolster the demand for walk-behind lawn mowers in the market. Landscape contractors emphasize management over their industry running costs. In addition, these contractors mainly concentrate on dealing with propane mower models, and the OEMs are supplying the same to contractors.



Various gardening and lawn equipment include corded electric, engine-driven, gas-powered, and propane-powered equipment.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE EUROPE WALK-BEHIND LAWN MOWERS MARKET:

The Europe walk behind lawn mowers market will witness shipments of 9,838.96 thousand units by 2027.

The rapid urbanization of developing countries in Europe is expected to fuel the demand for gardens and recreational parks, increasing the need for maintenance and pushing the demand for lawn care equipment during the forecast period. Although UK and Germany account for the extensive use of lawn and garden machinery, France is likely to witness significant demand due to the improved quality of garden equipment.

Electric Powered walk-behind lawn mowers are primarily used in Europe as they are less costly and require lower maintenance costs. The compact size and easy configuration have led to higher usage of electric walk-behind mowers. The cordless and corded walk-behind lawn mowers operate efficiently to complete a task. The mowers are intended to lower the trouble, such as frequent changing of fuels and engine oil regularly associated with gas-powered walk-behind mowers.

Sustainability directives have also given rise to the mulching trend that is gaining traction. It enables sustainable fertilization of soil and relieves the operator from the inconvenience of collecting grass. Manufacturers are thus, adding mulching capabilities to their mowers. For instance, Husqvarna has introduced a two-in-one cutting system that enables BioClip (mulching) and collection.

The demand for lawn mowers is expected to increase with the manufacturers emphasizing the use of ergonomic design in walk-behind lawn mowers. The emergence of diverse varieties of the latest and advanced innovations for a different product portfolio has raised the competition among the market players. As a result, significant manufacturers in the country are anticipated to concentrate on improving the technical advancement and innovations for the development of their products as well as minimizing their product costs.

Furthermore, the manufacturers are establishing emission-free walk-behind lawn mowers, which produce less noise and air pollution. For instance, Greenworks self-propelled electric lawn mowers are emission-free equipment that provides robust power and performance for residential purposes.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Product

Reel or Cylinder Lawn Mowers

Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers

Push Lawn Mowers

Hover Lawn Mowers

Segmentation by End-Users

Residential End-users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others

Segmentation by Fuel Type

Manual-powered

Gasoline-powered

Propane-powered

Electric Corded

Electric Cordless

Segmentation by Blade Type

Cylinder Blades

Deck/Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Segmentation by Drive Type

Manual Drive

AWD (All-wheel Drive)

FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)

Segmentation by Start Type

No Start

Key Start

Push Start

Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation by Region

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherlands

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

High Adoption of Green Roofs & Spaces

Growing Availability of Alternative Fuel Options

Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Market Growth Enablers

Rise in Homeownership & Home Improvement Projects

Low Capital Investment Costs

Exceptional Growth Across Landscaping Industry

Surge in Commercial Construction Projects

Market Restraints

Rise in Xeriscaping & High Implementation of Artificial Grass

Vulnerability of Workers to Safety Hazards

High Pollution Levels Associated With Gasoline-Powered Lawn Mowers

Escalating Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers

Key Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO Gardentech

Ariens Company (AriensCo)

AS-Motor

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Cobra

Einhell Germany AG

Emak Group

GENERAC POWER SYSTEMS

Grey Technology (GTECH)

Greenworks Tools

Makita

Masport

Metalcraft of Mayville

Ningbo NGP Industry Co. Ltd

Positec Group (WORX)

Stanley Black & Decker

STIHL

SUMEC Group Corp.

Techtronic Industries

Textron Inc.

Wright Manufacturing

Yangzhou Weibang Garden

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Product



14 Fuel Type



15 End-user



16 Drive Type



17 Start Type



18 Blade Type



19 Distribution Channel



20 Key Countries



21 Competitive Landscape



22 Key Company Profiles



23 Other Prominent Vendors



24 Report Summary

25 Quantitative Summary



26 Appendix

