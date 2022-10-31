Mining Lubricants Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Lubricants Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Lubricants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Continuous innovation and technological advancements supported catering to diverse mining needs such as increasing the shelf life of turbines and engines, reducing carbon footprint, improving fuel economy, supplying mining lubricants with low viscosity, and meeting the changing emission standards set by various governmental and non-governmental entities. Increasing industrialization and rapidly growing infrastructure and construction industry in the emerging economies have boosted the mining lubricants market.



MARKET DRIVERS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Significant Growth in Mining Industry

The mining industry has shown significant growth in recent years due to rapid industrial development and the use of advanced technology for mining. Industry 4.0 have digitalized the mining industry, boosting production capacity. Additionally, the mining industry provides raw materials for various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, steel, aluminum, building materials, electronics, glass, and others. All industries mentioned above have grown significantly and are expected to grow in the future. Therefore, the growth in these industries may increase the demand for mining industries.

Furthermore, the coal industry has shown significant growth in recent years. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), 37% of world electricity production is currently generated from coal. This significant growth in coal consumption has boosted the coal mining industry, and that has positively impacted the mining industry. In addition, the iron ore mining industry is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period. End-use industries of iron ore mining are steel, and according to a report from Canada.ca, around 98% of iron ore is used for steel production. Therefore, the growing automotive and construction industry has created a positive environment for the steel industry that is expected to increase the demand for iron ore mining.

Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Lubricants

Biobased mining lubricants are manufactured from vegetable oil, synthetic esters, and animal fats. There is an increasing demand for biobased lubricants in developed countries compared to developing countries. Regions such as North America and Europe are the largest biobased lubricant consuming regions due to government laid stringent environmental regulations and environmentally conscious consumer base. The market in these regions tends to have high regulation and sustainability standards. Additionally, consumers are willing to pay a high premium in the European market if biobased mining lubricants can deliver the same performance as conventional mining lubricants.

SEGMENT REVIEW



Segmentation by Application

Coal Mining

Bauxite Mining

Iron Ore Mining

Precious Metal Mining

Industrial Mineral Mining

Others

Segmentation by Oil Type

Synthetic Oil

Mineral Oil

Biobased Oil

Segmentation by Product Type

Oil

Grease

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China

Australia

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Russia

Norway

Germany

Turkey

Poland

Spain

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Columbia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

South Africa

Key Vendors

Castrol

Chevron Corporation,

ExxonMobil Corporation

Shell PLC

TotalEnergies

Other Prominent Vendors

BP PLC

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

FUCHS

Gazpromneft - Lubricants Ltd.

GS Caltex Corporation

Gulf Oil India Lubricants Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Liqui Moly

Lukoil

Morris lubricants

Motul

Petro Canada Lubricants INC.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Philips 66

Ravensberger Schmierstoffvertrieb GmbH (Ravenol)

Repsol

Sinopec

Valvoline Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Premium Insights



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Application



14 Oil Type



15 Product Type



16 Geography



17 APAC



18 North America



19 Europe



20 Latin America



21 Middle East & Africa



22 Competitive Landscape



23 Key Company Profiles



24 Other Prominent Vendors



25 Report Summary



26 Quantitative Summary



27 Geography



28 Appendix



