Global Metrology Services Market Report 2022: Largescale Internet of Things & Computer Aided Manufacturing Integration Presents Opportunities

The global metrology services market reached a value of US$ 718.08 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,019.19 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.01% during 2021-2027.



Metrology Services Market Trends:



The widespread adoption of metrology services across various industrial verticals can be attributed to the increasing need for effective product measuring solutions to evaluate the geometrical properties of assemblies while ensuring design accuracy and item quality at low-operational expenses. Additionally, the significant expansion in the automotive and aerospace sectors has facilitated the extensive utilization of metrology services for mass manufacturing identical automobile components, including motors, rotators and other sophisticated equipment, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

In line with this, the large-scale integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) solutions for optimizing the production process and mitigating item defects are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of several cloud-enabled metrology software packages, such as geometric dimensioning, laser scanning technology, and multisensory and robotic metrology, are supporting the market growth.

Other factors, including the escalating demand for production automation in the manufacturing sector, continuous investments by governmental bodies to strengthen industrial infrastructure, and strategic collaborations amongst key players to engineer high-performance metrology services, are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global metrology services market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product and application.



Breakup by Product:

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Gantry Machines

Bridge Machines

Articulated Arm Machines

Horizontal Arm Machines

Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS)

3D Laser Scanners

White Light Scanners

Laser Trackers

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Players

Carl Zeiss AG

Creaform Inc. (AMETEK Inc.)

FARO Technologies

Hexagon AB

Intertek Group plc

Jenoptik AG

KLA Corporation

Metrologic Group (Sandvik AB)

Nikon Corporation

Renishaw plc

SGS S.A.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global metrology services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global metrology services market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global metrology services market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Metrology Services Market



6 Market Breakup by Product



7 Market Breakup by Application



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

