Chain Announces Partnership With the Miami Heat

CHARLESTOWN, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Web3 and Blockchain software provider, Chain, is pleased to announce an advertising and promotional partnership with the NBA's Miami HEAT, as their official Web3/Blockchain infrastructure partner.

In the new partnership, Chain will be the first company to have its logo on the HEAT shooting shirt. Additionally, Chain will have a presence in community programming alongside the NBA franchise, be prominently featured in digital content on the team's social media platforms and game day elements.

"On behalf of the team at Chain, I couldn't be more excited to work with the Miami Heat as the exclusive Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure Partner," said Chain CEO, Deepak Thapliyal. "This partnership is an incredible opportunity for Chain, and we look forward to engaging with the South Florida community."

This partnership will continue to bridge the gap between the sports industry and Web3 technology. Chain has collaborated and partnered with multiple luxury brands in the retail space, multiple professional sports organizations, and titans of finance to introduce innovative experiences and blockchain infrastructure to traditional businesses.

"We're really happy to welcome Chain into the fold of our franchise," said John Vidalin, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of the Miami HEAT. "This partnership has some unique advertising and promotional elements and we're excited to get started."

Chain continues to identify the need of integrating Web3 technology through its wide range of partnerships with Web2 brands. Partnering with the Miami HEAT will contribute to the adoption of blockchain technology and the advancement of Web3 innovations.

ABOUT CHAIN

Chain is a blockchain infrastructure solution company that has been on a mission to enable a smarter and more connected economy since 2014. Chain offers builders in the Web3 industry services that help streamline the process of developing, and maintaining their blockchain infrastructures. Chain implements a SaaS model for its products that addresses the complexities of overall blockchain management. Chain offers a variety of products such as Ledger, Cloud, and NFTs as a service. Companies who choose to utilize Chain's services will be able to free up resources for developers and cut costs so that clients can focus on their own products and customer experience. Learn more: Chain.com.

ABOUT THE HEAT GROUP

The HEAT Group is comprised of the National Basketball Association's Miami HEAT and the 19,600-seat FTX Arena. The HEAT is a three-time NBA Champion having won titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and is a celebrated leader in every discipline of the business of basketball. FTX Arena, home of the HEAT, is a LEED Gold Recertified, award-winning, state-of-the-art facility, which hosts more than 150 events per year. FTX Arena has maintained its position as the #1 Arena in Florida for the seventh consecutive year—and the 10th time during the past 11 years—according to 2021 year-end rankings of the world's top arenas conducted by both Pollstar and Billboard. The Arena ranks 10th in the United States and 10th in the world for Billboard and 13th in the United States and 15th worldwide for Pollstar. The Arena is located on the waterfront in the thriving arts and entertainment district in downtown Miami. For more information, please visit HEAT.com and FTX Arena.com.

