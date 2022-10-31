Valux Digital Becomes a Trusted Member of Rare360

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valux Digital, a digital marketing and PR agency and a member of the Forbes Communications Council, is proud to announce it has been accepted into rare360. Rare 360 is a Rare Advocacy Movement (RAM) program dedicated to strengthening, protecting and unifying community-based rare disease patients, their families, allied patient advocates and community-focused stakeholders.

Valux Digital offers brands around the world scaleable and sustainable growth strategies. Digital and data experts at Valux help organizations complete digital transformations and build data-centric digital infrastructures. In its profound mission, the company provides high-quality digital marketing and technology solutions to businesses of all sizes and types.

Rare360 is a prestigious honor, exclusively available to trusted companies. In order to qualify for rare360 partnership with RAM, stakeholders must participate in a collaboration or initiative dedicated to improving the lives of patients and their families. With extensive digital experience in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and biotechnology, Valux Digital will expand the community with valuable support.

Furthermore, rare360 services accelerate the development of accessible, life-improving treatments for rare diseases, establishing a win-win for people living with rare diseases and the biopharmaceutical organizations involved in discovering and developing rare disease therapies.

"We are honored to be selected to share our expertise as a partner with rare360, Rare Advocacy Movement (RAM)," said Jessica Wong, Founder and CEO of Valux Digital. "We are thrilled to be able to assist the rare disease community with our capability and expertise in data intelligence and digital trends."

"We are very excited to be able to work with Valux Digital," said Nadia Bodkin, founder of the Rare Advocacy Movement, the first community-based decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to the best interests of people diagnosed with rare diseases and their families. "Our mission at RAM is to unite trusted leaders from every industry across the healthcare ecosystem, to create a specialized, community-dedicated network that works to empower the people of the global rare disease community and develop sustainable infrastructures that provide people living with debilitating rare diseases the opportunity to thrive."

About Rare360

Rare360 is a program hosted by the Rare Advocacy Movement (RAM). Designed to connect all four landscapes across the rare disease ecosystem, rare360 makes it possible for community-focused stakeholders to develop trusted community-based relationships.

About Valux Digital

Valux Digital is a nationally recognized digital marketing and public relations agency and a member of the Forbes Communications Council. Using data-driven analytics and cutting-edge technology, Valux creates effective and fully-customizable digital marketing campaigns. Valux strives to improve efficiency, affordability, rapidity, quality, and - most importantly - results.

