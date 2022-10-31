Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market Share Will Reach Over USD 2.05 Billion by 2032: Quince Market Insights

Pune, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Global Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market includes a global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts for the period 2023-2032. The global market is expected to reach USD 2.05 Billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 15.23% from 2023 to 2032. The base year considered for the study is 2022, and the forecast has been provided for the period, 2023 to 2032 .





Systems for managing the healthcare workforce include all the tools required to keep a productive staff in the industry. The many types of software, services, delivery methods, target audiences, and geographic regions are used to segment the global market.The size of the global market for healthcare workforce management systems was remarkably strong in 2021, and it is anticipated to post a consistent revenue CAGR during the projected period. A few of the major factors anticipated to propel market revenue growth over the forecast period include the introduction of innovative and advanced solutions to improve the efficiency of the healthcare workforce; growing pressure to reduce costs in clinical settings; and increasing attention to improving workflow efficiency in hospitals. Other important aspects that are anticipated to drive market revenue growth in the future include the rapid use of healthcare IT systems and the growing demand to improve patient outcomes. The risk of poor patient outcomes and clinical problems is increased by full-time patient care and the shortage of healthcare providers.

Lack of management can cause a healthcare facility's costs to rise considerably. By enhancing staffing and scheduling, healthcare workforce management systems promote seamless operation of healthcare organisations. Healthcare workforce management systems are essential to the effective operation of every department in a healthcare setting. They also streamline administrative tasks such as hiring new employees, handling payroll, and keeping detailed records of the workforce to guarantee that an organisation achieves maximum productivity. Hospitals and clinical settings are actively integrating automated workforce management solutions into their current systems as healthcare facilities become more widely accessible.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market:

COVID-19 was first held in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then it has rapidly spread throughout the world. The worst affected nations in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths include the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain.

Lockdowns, travel bans, and business closures brought on by COVID-19 have had an impact on the economies and industries of many different nations.

This Healthcare Workforce Management Systems market was also affected and found to be low to moderate impact due to the covid19.

Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market, By Solution:

The workforce management industry is split into a software market and a service market based on the solution. Standalone software and integrated software make up the software market.

The categories of standalone solutions include time and attendance, scheduling, talent management, human resources and payroll, analytics, and others. Implementation, support, optimization, and education/training services are all included in the market for workforce management services.

Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market, By Mode of Delivery:

The market is divided into on-premises models, web-based solutions, and cloud-based models.

The on-premise sector represented a sizeable portion of revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a profitable CAGR over the course of the projection period. This is because of a number of characteristics provided by this model, including data security for the entire workforce and convenient retrieval within the global premises.

Due to the inclusion of changes in accordance with the standard criteria set by various medical associations and remote access to healthcare worker data, the cloud-based segment is predicted to develop at a lucrative CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market, By End-User:



The market is divided into hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, long-term care facilities, and other healthcare institutions depending on the end user.

The hospitals segment contributed a sizeable portion of revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a profitable CAGR over the course of the projection period. This is because the labor - intensive nature of the hospital setting necessitates the adoption of workforce management solutions by the global hospital sector.

The market for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities is predicted to expand profitably over the projection period. This is because there are more people using labour scheduling and budgeting solutions as this sector's workforce expands.

Global Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market, Based On Regional Analysis:

During the forecast period of 2023–2032, the North American region is expected to rule the global healthcare workforce management systems market. By 2032, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share, accounting for a significant share. This is due to the healthcare sector's increased knowledge of effective human management.

The market for healthcare workforce management systems is anticipated to expand due to the rapid usage of technology in North America. The Europe region is anticipated to expand quickly between 2023 and 2032.

As the region's senior population is predicted to rise and necessitate the usage of healthcare workforce management systems to provide effective healthcare solutions,

Recent Developments In The Global Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market:

In 2021 - The temporary staffing branch of New Mexico Hospital Services Corporation was acquired by Qualivis, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aya Healthcare and a national provider of healthcare workforce solutions to optimise staffing processes in healthcare and hospital systems. To increase access to temporary workers in the healthcare system for all New Mexico Hospital Services Corporation members, Qualivis will provide reliable software and services.

Some Key Points Of The Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market Report Are:

An in-depth global healthcare workforce management systems market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Major companies operating in the global healthcare workforce management systems market, which include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Infor, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Kronos, Inc. (U.S.), SAP Ag (Germany), Mckesson Corporation (U.S.), and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (U.S.).

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes market analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global healthcare workforce management systems market.

Impact of covid-19 on the global healthcare workforce management systems market.

Find more insights on this topic from this report, “Healthcare Workforce Management Systems Market, by Solution (Talent Management, Time & Attendance, Scheduling, Optimization Services), by Mode of Delivery (Cloud-based, Web-based), by End-User (Hospital, Long Term Care), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America)”— Market Size and Forecasting to 2032

