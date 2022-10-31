Ethylene Glycol Market Projected to Surpass US$ 58190 million and Grow at a CAGR of 4.9%  During the 2022-2028 Forecast Timeframe [111 Pages Report]

Pune, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global market for Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol estimated at US$ 43670 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 58190 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

"Ethylene Glycol Market" Insights 2022 By Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2028. The global Ethylene Glycol market size is projected to reach multimillion USD by 2028, in comparison to 2022, with unexpected CAGR during the forecast period, the Ethylene Glycol Market Report Contains 111 Pages with Full TOC, Tables & Figures, and Chart with In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

Ethylene Glycol Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Ethylene Glycol market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Ethylene Glycol industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Ethylene Glycol Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Ethylene Glycol Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Ethylene Glycol product introduction, recent developments and Ethylene Glycol sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Ethylene Glycol market report are:

BASF

DOW

Huntsman

Shell

SABIC

AkzoNobel

Farsa Chemical

Formosa Plastics

Ineos Oxide

LyondellBasell Industries

Reliance Industries

Sinopec

Short Summery About Ethylene Glycol Market :

The Global Ethylene Glycol market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Report Overview

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol estimated at US$ 43670 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 58190 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The USA market for Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The China market for Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The Europe market for Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol include BASF, DOW, Huntsman, Shell, SABIC, AkzoNobel, Farsa Chemical, Formosa Plastics and Ineos Oxide, etc. In 2021, the global top five players had a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Report further studies the market development status and future Ethylene Glycol Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Ethylene Glycol market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

On the basis of product type this report displays the production, revenue, price and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Ethylene Oxide

Ethylene Glycol

Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol

On the basis of the end users/applications this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Polyester Films

Fibers

PET Resins

Ethylene Glycol Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Ethylene Glycol in these regions, from 2015 to 2028, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Ethylene Glycol?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Ethylene Glycol? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Ethylene Glycol Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Ethylene Glycol market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Ethylene Glycol Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Ethylene Glycol market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Ethylene Glycol along with the manufacturing process of Ethylene Glycol?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Ethylene Glycol market?

Economic impact on the Ethylene Glycol industry and development trend of the Ethylene Glycol industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Ethylene Glycol market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Ethylene Glycol market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Ethylene Glycol market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

