ResMan Expands Marketing Capabilities with New CRM, Chatbot, and Contact Center Solutions

Plano, TX, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMan®, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, today announced the extension of the ResMan platform to include CRM, Chatbot, and Contact Center. These new capabilities complement the platform’s modern, high conversion website solution, allowing property management companies that use the ResMan platform to increase lead-to-lease conversion and reduce marketing spend while offering renters the most seamless and engaging rental experience.

“Our focus continues to be on enabling our customers to succeed. With our new CRM, Chatbot, and Contact Center capabilities, we are making it easier for customers to fill vacant units and maximize effective rent while reducing marketing spend, so they not only run better, but also operate more profitably,” said Michael Dunn, CEO, ResMan.

Beyond these new Marketing capabilities, ResMan has also recently introduced ResMan Utilities, which includes utility billing, invoice processing and vacant unit cost recovery (VRCU) capabilities, as well as advanced budgeting and reporting modules and a new applicant screening solution. The expansion of the platform, as well as enhancements that the team continues to make to the platform’s core accounting and operations capabilities, are allowing more and more mid-sized property management companies that have been trapped using dated, piecemeal technology solutions from providers that focus their attention on serving the top end of the market to make the switch to ResMan’s modern, easier to use and more fully integrated platform.

“2022 has been an incredible year of growth for the ResMan platform,” Dunn continued, “both in terms of the breadth of capabilities that we now offer and also the number of new customers that have made the switch to ResMan. We’re hearing over and over again from organizations that last saw ResMan in 2019 how amazed they are at the breadth and depth of the solution, as well as the passion with which our customers talk about ResMan and the impact our technology and customer support have for their business.”

The full ResMan platform, including the new CRM, Chatbot, and Contact Center capabilities, will be featured in ResMan’s booth #429 at NMHC’s OPTECH 2022 Conference & Exhibition which takes place November 1-3 at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas.

For those that are unable to make it to Vegas, ResMan will also be featuring CRM, Chatbot and Contact Center, along with our websites solution in a webinar on December 8th at 1pm CT.

ABOUT RESMAN

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before. For more information, visit us at myresman.com or engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.