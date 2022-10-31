Alvinesa Natural Ingredients Introduces New Natural Ingredient Brand At SupplySide West

DAIMIEL, Spain, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circular economy leader Alvinesa Natural Ingredients has announced the launch of a new brand for its high-quality, natural, upcycled ingredient portfolio. The Vintera™ brand will be introduced to the market at SupplySide West, Las Vegas on November 2nd & 3rd.



Alvinesa Natural Ingredients is building its global health and nutrition ingredient business, and the launch of the Vintera™ brand represents a clear new positioning for Alvinesa portfolio in the high value, branded and scientifically backed active ingredient space. The Alvinesa natural ingredient portfolio includes natural tartaric acid, natural colorings, polyphenols, grape seed oil and other future innovative launches in the pipeline The introduction of a brand for its ingredients is an important first step in this new strategic direction for the company.

“This new brand reflects, not only our high-quality, natural, upcycled ingredients, but is also a reflection of our in-house technical product expertise, unsurpassed manufacturing capabilities and the excellent traceability and sustainability accreditations of Alvinesa,” said Alvinesa Chief Executive Officer Jordi Ferre.

The Vintera™ brand is expected to drive further growth for Alvinesa in the global nutraceutical, food and beverage, animal health and cosmetics and personal care markets. “Our presence at SupplySide West this week is a great opportunity to introduce the brand and product portfolio to the US market. As we expand our team and customer base in the US, this show is an important launch event for Alvinesa,” said Clare Dodgshon, Alvinesa Health & Nutrition Global Commercial Director.

About Alvinesa Natural Ingredients

Alvinesa Natural Ingredients is a “circular economy” leader of sustainable plant-based ingredients. The company upcycles and transforms agricultural coproducts into valuable natural ingredients that promote healthy living. Alvinesa sells an extensive range of natural products made from grape and olive pomace, including organic, for use in the nutraceutical, food, beverage, animal health, wine-making and cosmetics and personal care industries. The portfolio includes a wide selection of polyphenols, colors (anthocyanins), wine concentrates, natural tartaric acid, grapeseed oil and alcohols.

Alvinesa controls a sustainable, traceable, and waste prevention supply chain. The company sources the highest quality, no- and low- pesticide grape pomace mainly from Spain’s fertile Castilla-La Mancha and Catalonia wine regions. Alvinesa transforms 100% of the raw materials it sources into ingredients that are used to produce a range of mostly consumer products for global markets. In this way, Alvinesa preserves global food supplies by not destroying food to make ingredients. Applying thirty years of technical expertise, the company manufactures all products to unsurpassed quality standards at its low carbon footprint, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Instead of chemical solvents, only water is used for extraction, which preserves natural goodness. Alvinesa generates a high percentage of its energy requirements renewably onsite: 100% of steam energy (by producing its own biomass), and up to 30% of electricity (via solar power).

