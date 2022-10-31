Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 43 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 21/10/2022 472,956 533.19 252,174,076 Monday, 24 October 2022 0 - - Tuesday, 25 October 2022 0 - - Wednesday, 26 October 2022 6,137 486.39 2,984,967 Thursday, 27 October 2022 0 479.50 1,114,355 Friday, 28 October 2022 358 474.49 169,868 In the period 24/10/2022 - 28/10/2022 8,819 484.09 4,269,189 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 28/10/2022 481,775 532.29 256,443,266 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,002,499 treasury shares corresponding to 7.85% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

