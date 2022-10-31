[Latest] Global Marine Battery Market Size/Share Worth 1890 Million by 2030 at a 20% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Marine Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Fuel Cell, Lead-acid, Others), By Power Output (>7,560 kW, 745–7,560 KW, 150-745 kW, 75-150 kW, <75 kW), By Application (Commercial, Defense), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Marine Battery Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 370 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 456 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1890 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 20%during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report examines the Marine Battery market’s drivers and restraints and their impact analysis. Also, the report mentions global opportunities prevailing in the Marine Battery market.

Marine Battery Market: Overview

Marine batteries are carefully developed to function under the most adverse circumstances since they must resist tremendous vibrations and loads. In contrast to a standard starter battery, a marine battery is made to store energy and release it gradually over a much longer duration.

Trolling motors, many other electronic systems, and safety equipment are all powered by marine batteries. The producers are concentrating on acquiring new technologies to lower emissions while boosting the efficiency of the marine batteries in response to the expanding environmental laws on air and water pollution-related NOx, SOx, and CO2 emissions.

Growth Factors

The market is expanding due to the growing demand for hybrid and passenger ships. Additionally, compared to diesel-powered vessels, operating costs for electric vessels are lower. The demand for electric ships is expected to increase, increasing the demand for marine batteries needed to power these electric ships.

The market’s expansion is hampered by fully electric ships’ constrained capacity and range. Only 80 kilometers may be covered by electric vessels on a single charge. This hinders the market from expanding. Hybrid propulsion technology powers small vessels like ferries and cruise ships.

However, manufacturers now have a huge chance to work on electric propulsion systems for larger ships because of the development of alternative fuels like fuel cells and marine electric propulsion technologies. This offers a chance for the market to expand throughout the projection period.

Segmental Overview

The global Marine Battery market is categorized into battery type, power output, and application. Based on the application, the commercial segment led the world market in terms of revenue contribution in 2021 and is anticipated to continue to lead over the anticipated period. Marine batteries are used in barges, ro-ro boats, and low-cost shipping vessels for carrying passengers. Additionally, recreational boats are starting to feature them.

Operations of commercial vessels must be as varied as the vessels themselves. Depending on their use, commercial vessels include passengers, cargo, and other types. Yachts, cruise ships, ferries, and other passenger ships are further split into this category. Due to their short range and low electrical requirements, passenger and cargo ships will experience the fastest growth in this category.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Marine Battery market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Marine Battery market forward?

What are the Marine Battery Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Marine Battery Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Marine Battery market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview

In 2021, Europe had the highest share geographically. The manufacturing environment in Europe and the producers of marine batteries significantly impact the region’s development. The presence of several of the industry’s leading businesses, including Wartsila, Akasol AG, Enchandia AB, Saft Total, and Leclanché SA, and the expanding demand for electric boats. These businesses are building electric ships with technologically advanced systems, subsystems, and other components as they do R&D to diversify their product offerings.

Over the past few years, developing nations like China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Singapore have increased travel, particularly sea-related tourism. This can be attributed to efforts made by governments to draw tourists. To encourage tourism, the governments of these nations are building cities close to the ocean. The demand for powerboats, including jet skis, small cruise ships, yachts, and other small boats, has increased due to increased tourist activity. In the anticipated future, it is projected that this tendency will persist. It is anticipated that rising powerboat demand in developing nations will propel the marine powerboat battery market during the projected period.

Report Scope

Key Players Insights

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Marine Battery market. Our analysts overview each player’s financial statements, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of globally mentioned competitors.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Key Players

Wartsila

Corvus Energy

Akashi AG

Enchandia AB

Siemens

Saft Total

Leclanche SA

Echandia AB

EnerSys

Spear Power Systems

The global Marine Battery market is segmented as follows:

By Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Fuel Cell

Lead-acid

Others

By Power Output

>7,560 kW

745–7,560 KW

150-745 kW

75-150 kW

<75 kW

By Application

Commercial

Defense

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Marine Battery market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 20% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Marine Battery market was valued at around USD 370 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1890 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The Marine Battery market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.

The study includes data on the major market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and their effects.

The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.

The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.

Recent Development

2021: A strategic collaboration agreement was inked by Wärtsilä and SAACKE, a global supplier of marine firing plants for seagoing vessels, LNG tankers, and offshore plants.

2020: GS Yuasa International Ltd. announced plans to expand the number of lithium-ion batteries it can produce for hybrid cars.

2019: Beginning with class I, class II, and class III operations, East Penn Manufacturing Company began providing the full array of lead and lithium material handling battery products.

