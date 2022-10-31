$6+ Billion Fetal Monitoring Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2028 | The Insight Partners

New York, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest market study on " Fetal Monitoring Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Strategy and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Method, Portability, Application, and Geography" the global fetal monitoring market was valued at USD 3.8 Billion in 2021 and is likely to reach a value of USD 6.4 Billion by 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028.





Download Sample PDF Brochure of Fetal Monitoring Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002260/







Global Fetal Monitoring Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 3.8 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 6.4 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Method, Portability, and, Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Fetal Monitoring Market: Competitive Landscape

Koninklijke Philips N.V.; FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.; Medtronic Plc; Siemens Healthineers; GE Healthcare; EDAN Diagnostics, Inc.; Natus Medical Incorporated; Neoventa Medical AB; CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd.; and The Cooper Companies, Inc. are among the key market players profiled during the study. Several other major companies were studied and analyzed during this research study to get a holistic view of the fetal monitoring market and its ecosystem.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Fetal Monitoring Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak positively impacted the global demand for fetal monitoring devices. The pandemic compelled healthcare regulatory bodies to ease their regulatory norms for fetal monitors to support the uninterrupted care regime of expectant mothers. Relaxations in rules also paved the way for several key players in the market to smoothly launch their equipment with noninvasive features, tele-ultrasound monitoring, and portable technologies. The FDA released its updated April 2020 FDA guidance amid the pandemic, under which Philips successfully launched its fetal monitor, Avalon CL, in the US on June 12, 2020. The FDA’s enforcement policy for noninvasive fetal and maternal monitoring devices aimed to increase access to devices that could reduce the need for in-clinic visits and the burden on doctor’s offices and hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPMD00002260/







Growing Number of Premature and Low Weight Births is Catalyzing the Global Fetal Monitoring Market:

The increase in preterm and low-weight births is one of the major factors driving the growth of the fetal monitoring market. With the increasing number of births, many complications are associated with prematurity, resulting in deaths. Prematurity is defined as a live birth before 37 weeks of gestation, with a birth weight of less than 2500 g being considered a low weight birth. According to a study published in the July 2020 International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics, titled "Global Burden of Preterm Birth," around fifteen million babies are born prematurely worldwide, resulting in a global preterm birth rate of approximately 11%. Additionally, in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a November 2021 updated article titled "Preterm Birth" reported that one in ten children born in 2020 were born prematurely. In addition, the incidence of diseases in newborns has also increased. These factors have increased the market demand for fetal monitoring devices.

Increasing pregnancy complications such as infections, pre-eclampsia, fetal growth restriction, associated efforts to increase fetal and maternal survival rates, and advances in fetal care are the major factors driving global sales of fetal monitoring devices. As companies worldwide increasingly focus on research initiatives, expansion is the order of the day. Monitoring the fetus is one of the complex tasks that can cause complications. Research efforts to develop advanced technological devices remain essential to manufacturers. Rapid technological advances favor companies that bring blue spectrum radiation sources and user-friendly control panel phototherapy devices to market.

Technological advances and innovations in the 21st century aimed at developing highly efficient tools for effective fetal care have proven significant in managing preterm births. Several multi-chain hospitals have opened specialized pediatric clinics in different locations to increase access to fetal and neonatal clinics. For example, in 2015, Seattle Children's Hospital announced the opening of the Seattle Children's South Clinic regional clinic in Pierce and South King counties. It aimed to provide better access to specialist fetal and neonatal clinics and services.





Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Fetal Monitoring Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002260/







e-Insights: e-Insights is the one stop solution for all your market research needs. It includes market size and forecast of millions of market nodes along with thousands of company profiles and live news feed.

INSIGHTS REPOSITORY

The e-Insights includes repository of over thousands of reports spread across important domains such as Aerospace & Defence; Automotive & Transportation; Biotechnology; Chemicals & Materials; Electronics & Semiconductor; Energy & Power; Food & Beverages; Healthcare IT; Manufacturing & Construction; Medical Device; Pharmaceuticals; Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

MARKET ANALYSIS

Each report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discusses drivers, restraints, and opportunities available in the market. The e-Insights is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also covers the complete spectrum of the research topic to assist our clients in meeting their business objectives.

COMPANY PROFILES

Company section in the report covers the global players (existing and emerging). We bone up all the companies listed in the report post our desk research based on parameters such as company revenue, product portfolio, and geographic presence.

TRENDING NEWS

News sections track the latest developments from the subscribed sectors and keep you informed with the most updated information on competition and regulations.





Request for Demo: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/e-Insights/











Browse Related Reports:

Portable Diagnostic Ultrasound Machines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Hand-carried systems, Hand-operated or handheld systems, Bedside systems); Applications (Gynecology, Radiology, Cardiology, Urology, Ophthalmology, Critical care medicine, Musculoskeletal, Anesthesiology); End User (Hospital, Ambulatory care centers, Others.) and Geography

Ultrasound Surgical Device Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Generators, Consumables); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

Centesis Catheter Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Bore Type (Large Bore Centesis Catheters, Small Bore Centesis Catheters); Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Palliative); Procedure (Paracentesis, Thoracentesis, Amniocentesis, Arthocentesis, Other Centesis Procedures); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users)

Irrigated Ablation Catheters Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Energy Sources (Radiofrequency, Cryoablation, Laser); Catheter type (Single Point Radiofrequency Catheters, Multielectrode Radiofrequency Catheters, Contact Force Sensing Radiofrequency Catheters, Balloon Catheters); End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) and Geography

Medical Telemetry Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Component (Hardware, Software); Service (Real-Time, Store and Forward, Remote Monitoring); Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Urgent Care, Remote ICU, Psychiatry, Dermatology); End User (Payers, Providers, Patients)

ECG Telemetry Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Resting ECG Devices, Stress ECG Devices, and Others) and End User (Home Healthcare and Hospitals)

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product (Spirometer, Pulse Oximeter, Peak Flow Meter, and Capnographs), End User (Hospitals, and Home Care) and Geography

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Arm ABPM Devices and Wrist ABPM Devices), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others), and Geography

Brain Monitoring Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Devices and Accessories), Disease (Stroke, Sleep Disorders, Traumatic Brain Injuries, Parkinson Disease, Huntington Disease and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers and Others) and Geography

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product (Equipment and Consumables); Technology (Immunoassays, Chromatography-MS, Radioimmunoassays, and Others); Drug Class (Antibiotic Drugs, Antiepileptic Drugs, Antiarrhythmic Drugs, Bronchodilator Drugs, Immunosuppressant Drugs, Psychoactive Drugs, Anti-cancer Drugs, and Other Drugs); End User (Hospital Laboratories, Private Laboratories, and Other Laboratories)













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: