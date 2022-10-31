Global High Performance Computing Market to Hit Sales of $66.99 Billion by 2028 | IBM, NVIDIA, and Intel are Topping the Charts of Key Players

Westford,USA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest's latest report on High Performance Computing Market includes a discussion of the trends and market dynamics. Our analysts estimate that by 2028, HPC will be worth $66.99 billion and will be used to power a wide range of businesses, including scientific and medical research, energy management, manufacturing and oil and gas exploration. In this report, we provide an overview of the HPC market and identifies key trends that are affecting the growth of this industry.

According to SkyQuest, there are a number of factors driving the growth of high performance computing market. For example, advances in digital technology have made it possible to harness more processing power than ever before. This has allowed scientists and engineers to solve problems faster than ever before and make significant strides in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision and data mining. Additionally, increased investment in HPC is being driven by concerns about global warming and increasing demands for data analysis across various industries.

Another important trend in High Performance Computing market is the increased use of GPUs (graphics processing units). GPUs are special chips that are designed specifically for mathematical operations such as rendering graphics or doing complex calculations related to physics or engineering. GPUs allow businesses to perform these kinds of operations much more quickly than would be possible with a traditional computer. This has had a significant impact on fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, where huge amounts of data must be processed quickly in order for algorithms to learn effectively.

Four Key Emerging Markets: Petascale-Plus Architectures, Deep Learning, AI Everywhere! and Data Warehousing on Mega Nodes

The current high performance computing market is characterized by a number of upheavals and makes it difficult to understand where the industry should go from here. Nonetheless, much can be learnt from looking at HPC through the lens of four key emerging markets: petascale-plus architectures, deep learning, AI Everywhere! and data warehousing on mega nodes.

The first emerging market, petascale-plus architectures, has been largely driven by investments in China over the past few years. Most large HPC centers today have an architecture that can scale up to 200 petaflops or more. In terms of software, this means that users are now able to use software tools designed for many thousands of processors to work on problems that were once only possible on systems with millions of processors. This improved capability in the high performance computing market has led to renewed interest in using HPC for scientific discovery. For instance, in trying to find new ways to diagnose cancer or study climate change - as well as for commercial applications such as designing product features or improving manufacturing processes.

Deep learning is another rapidly growing area of HPC that is being driven by such things as advances in neural network technology and big data analytics capabilities. Deep learning involves training a computer system so that it can "learn" how to do tasks like recognizing objects or predicting outcomes without being explicitly told what to do.

Despite these positive factors, there are several challenges that face the high performance computing market. For example, there is a scarcity of highly skilled personnel who understand how to use high-performance computing facilities effectively. Additionally, certain applications – such as AI – require very large amounts of compute power to be run efficiently. As a result, many organizations are reluctant to invest in HPC systems until they determine which specific applications will benefit from this type of infrastructure expenditure.

Growing Interest in High Performance in Computing for Improving Energy Efficiency

Energy efficiency through high performance computing is a key focus for many companies. Through better energy management, these businesses can save money on their energy bills and improve their bottom line. To help achieve these goals, many businesses turn to high performance computing market to analyze large data sets and make improvements to their energy efficiency.

HPC offers a variety of benefits for businesses, including the ability to: A study by the Business Energy Forum found that HPC accounted for 49% of all predicted greenhouse gas emissions savings from 2012-2021. This is due in part to the way HPC helps companies reduce or replace data entry and analysis tasks with more sophisticated computation that produces fewer errors and saves time.

Additionally, by analyzing large data sets in the global high performance computing market HPC, can identify trends and patterns that would otherwise be missed when working with smaller samples. This helps businesses optimize their operations and slash costs associated with wasted energy. For instance, HPC can also be used to predict future fuel consumption trends and identify potential improvements in product design or manufacturing processes. By doing this, companies can save money on energy costs and reduce their environmental impact.

As per SkyQuest study, there are several ways that companies in the high performance computing market can tap into the power of HPC to improve their energy efficiency. For example, some businesses use HPC to model real-world scenarios in order to ROI test potential investments or interventions. Others use HPC tools to create predictive models that allow companies to plan for future events or changes in market conditions, shaving months or even years off product development timelines by identifying potential issues early on. In addition, many companies turn to HPC for environmental data analysis in order identify pollution patterns from specific locations or sectors of the economy.

One example of how HPC can be used to improve energy efficiency is in the area of simulation across global high performance computing market. Simulation is a process used to model real-world scenarios and learn from them. It can be used for everything from engineering and manufacturing to financial planning and healthcare. By using HPC, companies can create extremely detailed simulations that allow them to learn more about how certain objects or systems work. This information can then be used in real life applications to improve outcomes or reduce risks.

IBM, NVIDIA, and Intel Tops the Chart of Key Players in High Performance Computing Market

IBM, NVIDIA, and Intel Corporation are leading players in high performance computing. IBM has been a pioneer in the field of big data and is well-known for its Watson machine learning technology. NVIDIA is a leader in graphics processing units (GPUs) and owns several popular gaming brands. Intel is the world’s largest maker of CPUs and dominates the market for PC processors.

IBM has been a leader in high performance computing market for over two decades. The company has a wealth of experience with a wide range of computer systems. IBM has developed many successful products, including mainframes and microprocessors. The company also sells software, services, and consulting services related to its computer products. IBM's recent success can be attributed to its dedication to innovation and its focus on customer satisfaction. IBM's wide array of products makes it well-positioned to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

NVIDIA is one of the most innovative companies in the high performance computing market when it comes to graphics processing units (GPUs). GPUs have revolutionized how people view video content, gaming, scientific simulation, and many other applications. NVIDIA's GPUs are used by some of the world's leading companies, including Dell Inc., Microsoft Corp., Google Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Foxconn Technology Group Ltd., HP Inc., and Sony Corp. NVIDIA's strong relationships with these companies help it stay at the forefront of GPU development.

Top Players in Global High Performance Computing Market

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

HPE (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Dell Technologies Inc. (US)

Lenovo (China)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

Atos SE (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Sugon (China)

AWS Inc. (US)

Dassault Systems Inc. (France)

