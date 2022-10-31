Linly Designs Announces Annual Christmas Open House Dates

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linly Designs, a luxury interior design firm based in the greater Chicago area, has officially announced the dates for its annual Christmas Open House. The event kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m, and will run until 8 p.m. The first day of the open house will feature live music, wine, and hors d'oeuvres from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event continues on Friday, Nov. 4, running from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and concludes on Saturday, Nov. 5, operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Linly Designs Christmas Open House is the ultimate destination for Christmas decorations enthusiasts. Powered by a dedicated team of designers who transform an 11,000-square-foot showroom into a head-to-toe winter wonderland overnight, the event is truly the premier holiday event of the year.

The open house features an array of elegantly dressed Christmas trees, each professionally designed with a special theme, as well as custom-designed floral arrangements, sleighs hanging from the ceiling, hundreds of various tree ornaments, and collectible elves & Santas by Mark Roberts. Guests are invited to purchase any of the ribbons, floral stems, and ornaments draped on the display trees. In addition to the breathtaking Christmas decorations, customers may also choose to bring an entire tree design home for the holidays, making for an unforgettable Christmas morning around the tree.

"Our team works tirelessly to build upon past open houses and deliver remarkable shows for our guests," said Janet Linly, president & CEO of Linly Designs.

"Nothing is ordinary - everything is unique. Our guests love the idea of having pieces that no one else has. Each year, they wait in anticipation for the grand reveal, and we take pride in providing them with the magical experiences they've come to expect."

To learn how to experience the magic of Christmas at Linly Designs' Christmas Open House, please visit https://www.LinlyDesigns.com for more information.

About Linly Designs

As a leader in the design industry, Linly Designs offers high-end interior design services to create refined living spaces for clients all over the U.S. Operating an 11,000-square-foot showroom in Clarendon Hills, Linly is the only U.S.-based design firm featured in many Royal commemorative publications including their most recent Rolls-Royce Club Platinum Jubilee Edition album. Among their many achievements, Linly Designs is also a member of the Chicago FORBES Community.

