Air-Dried Food Market Size is projected to reach USD 189.85 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food can be naturally preserved by air drying without the need of artificial preservatives. Similar to dehydration, air-dried food is dried at low temperatures without the use of heat in order to evaporatively remove moisture. Food that has been air dried can be produced using a variety of methods, including microwave drying, two-stage air drying, and hot air drying.





Impact of COVID-19

The processed food segment is witnessing an upward shift in the demand curve due to the rising demand for ready-to-cook food and snacks . Additionally, the social distancing guidelines and lockdown measures taken by the governments have caused disruption in the supply chain, causing massive production losses. This crisis has compelled the manufacturers to reshape their business models across distribution channels to deliver their products swiftly.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 189.85 Billion by 2030 CAGR 7% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Form, End-User, Distribution Channel, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Dehydrates Inc., Saraf Foods, Pvt. Ltd., Berrifine A/S, La Frubense, BCFoods, Inc., Nestle S.A., B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd., FREEZE-DRY FOODS, DMH Ingredients, Inc Key Market Opportunities Growth of the online retail sector will further add fuel to the market growth Key Market Drivers Increasing Popularity of Coffee in India and China to Drive the Segment Growth

Increasing Consumption of Powder and Granules in Bakery and Beverages Items to Drive the Segment Growth

Regional Analysis

Asia-pacific has emerged as the largest consumer of air-dried food. The surging consumption of processed and packaged foods in the developed regions of China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia accelerate the market growth. The fast-paced life of the consumers and the growing demand for ready-to-eat meals are projected to promote regional growth. Easy availability of the ready-to-eat meals in the extensive distribution channels, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores, foster the market growth. Apart from this, increasing demand for convenience food and the growing number of food processing industries provide an impetus to the market growth.





Key Highlights

The global air-dried food market size is projected to reach USD 189.85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is projected to reach USD 189.85 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Due to the rising demand for instant coffee powders processed using the spray drying method, the coffee bean segment currently holds the largest market share.

The main elements anticipated to propel the air-dried food market over the course of the estimate are the rising utilisation of powder and granules in bakery and drinks.

Due to the rising number of two-income families and the expanding proportion of women in the labour force, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to have the quickest rate of growth for the air-dried food industry.

Key Players

Dehydrates Inc.

Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Berrifine A/S

La Frubense

BCFoods, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd.

FREEZE-DRY FOODS

DMH Ingredients, Inc.

HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD

Seawind Foods

Royal Ridge Coffee Beans

Flex Foods

Spectrum Brands

Freeze-Dry Foods

Ziwi pet oil

Sensient Technologies





Air-Dried Food Market: Segmentation

By Product

Coffee Beans

Fruits and Vegetables

Herbs

Meats

By Form

Chunks/Pieces

Powder and Granules

Flakes

By End-User

Household

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C Store-Based Retail Hypermarket and Supermarket Convenience Store Specialty Stores Online Retail



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Africa





Asia-Pacific: Largest Consumer of Air-Dried Food





