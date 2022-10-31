The Growth In Online Education Is Expected To Drive The Healthcare Education Market At A Rate Of More Than 10% As Per The Business Research Company's Healthcare Education Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the healthcare education market, rapid growth in online education is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare education market going forward. Online education refers to an internet-based delivery of education in which classes are conducted on laptops and smartphones. Online education allows people in remote areas to access high-quality medical education. For instance, according to World Economic Forum (WEF), a Switzerland-based non-governmental and lobbying organization, 71 million students and other learners were registered for Coursera’s online courses in 2020, which increased to 92 million in 2021. There was an increase of 21 million registrations in one year. Therefore, rapid growth in online education is driving the growth of the health care education market.



The global healthcare education market size is expected to grow from $77.74 billion in 2021 to $88.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare education industry growth is expected to reach $132.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Technological advancements are gaining popularity among the healthcare education market trends. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies such as the use of virtual reality to deliver quality education in the field of healthcare. For instance, in February 2021, Elsevier, a Netherlands-based company that is working in research publication and information analytics launched innovative virtual reality healthcare simulations for medical students in schools in North America. This advanced simulation learning system offers 100 virtual reality patients and 160 lab-based scenarios that will help students acquire quality education and enhance their skills used in medical operations.

As per the healthcare education market analysis, major players in the healthcare education market are SAP SE, Adobe Inc, Oracle Corporation, HealthcareSource, HealthStream Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Richmond Academy of Medicine Inc, Gundersen Health System, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Olympus Corporation, PeopleFluent.

The global healthcare education market segmentation is categorized by provider into universities and academic centers, continuing medical education providers, OEMs or pharmaceutical companies, learning management systems providers, educational platforms, medical simulation; by delivery mode into classroom based courses, e-learning solutions; by application into academic education, cardiology, neurology, radiology, internal medicine, pediatrics, other applications; by end-user into students, physicians, non-physicians.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare education market in 2021. The regions covered in the healthcare education market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

