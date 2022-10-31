Solana Bets Big on Turkey With Istanbul Conference

ISTANBUL, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana, the world's highest transaction volume blockchain, expands its footprint in Turkey with the announcement of the Solana Crossroads conference. The conference will focus on bringing together the Solana community, developers and companies across the Solana ecosystem. The international event will take place from March 31 through April 2, 2023, in Istanbul and will be hosted by Step Finance, the data insights source for Solana.

Leading crypto exchange FTX Turkey will team up with Step Finance to expand their support of the Solana ecosystem at the first Solana conference in Turkey.

"Solana is seeing tremendous growth in Turkey and there is no better place to unite people across the global Solana community than Istanbul. We want to be at the forefront of supporting Solana's growth and Solana Crossroads marks an important step," says Seref Bayirli, CEO of FTX Turkey.

Cryptocurrency adoption in Turkey continues to expand to more than 8 million active users with the Turkish Lira's inflation rate passing 83%. As one of the fastest transaction speed blockchains offering decentralized financial services, Solana is positioning itself for rapid expansion in areas looking for alternative financial solutions.

"Turkey has historically represented the crossroads of innovation and culture around the world. We believe crypto has a bright future in Turkey and are excited for the opportunity to bring together Solana's community and builders for the first time in Istanbul," says George Harrap, co-founder of Step Finance.

Solana Crossroads will last for three days and consist of two Turkish-style parties, a brunch, a lunch, a full-day bazaar of the top Solana projects, and a speaker lineup of some of the most prominent names in crypto. It will be hosted at the Hilton Bosphorus, the first Hilton property established in Europe.

Early bird tickets are now available for a limited time and can be purchased in crypto. More information can be found on the Solana Crossroads Official Website.

Contact Information:

Press Office

support@step.finance



Related Images











Image 1: Solana Crossroads





Solana Crossroads crypto conference in Istanbul, Turkey.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment