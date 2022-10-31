The Dickey Foundation Helping First Responders Across Michigan

Dallas, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, will provide lifesaving AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) to the hard working first responders of multiple law enforcement departments across the state of Michigan.

Members of the Dickey Foundation will present these generous donations of these essential AED devices to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, Hart Police Department, Pentwater Police Department, Shelby Police Department, Walkerville Police Department, Rothbury Police Department, and New Era Police Department.

On Monday, November 7th at 11:30 a.m., the Dickey Foundation along with local Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner/Operator Andre Bushell will present the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office with the AED equipment. This will take place at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office located at 851 Woodmere Ave. Traverse City, MI 49686.

Additionally on Tuesday, November 8th at 11:30 a.m., the Dickey Foundation will also visit the Oceana County Police Department located at 844 S Griswold Street Hart, MI 49420 to spend some time with the brave first responders and present them with their AED equipment.

“As we know, law enforcement officers are often dispatched first to the scene of a medical emergency.” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “Therefore, it's not uncommon for officers to begin rendering medical care prior to EMS arrival. These AEDs allow officers to provide a higher level of patient care for their communities.”

The AED donations have a combined value of more than $15,000 and The Dickey Foundation is proud that they can support local first responders by providing them with these critically important, lifesaving apparatuses.

