Wells Fargo Gifts $1M to UNCF to Support Historically Black College and University Students

Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) today announced a $1 million grant from Wells Fargo to continue supporting students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The grant provides scholarships and emergency student aid for students and funding for UNCF’s Empower Me Tour program. In addition, the funds will support the future HBCU Innovation Summit and Student Leadership Conference.

“Wells Fargo is proud to continue its philanthropic support of UNCF’s mission to get students of color to and through college,” said Georgette “Gigi” Dixon, executive vice president and head of external engagement, diverse segments, representation and inclusion (DSRI), Wells Fargo. “For more than two decades, Wells Fargo and UNCF have partnered to help students, many of whom are first-generation and come from underserved communities, attend college. This partnership demonstrates Wells Fargo’s commitment and leadership as a champion for workforce diversity and inclusion in our nation.”

“We value our partnership with Wells Fargo and the work we are doing collectively to support the continued growth and development of HBCUs and the students they serve. I look forward to an even greater partnership in the years to come,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF.

The outstanding commitment and support of Wells Fargo to HBCUs and their students continued Sept. 27 at the 20th anniversary UNCF Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon in Charlotte, NC, which raised more than $600,000 to support HBCUs and the students they serve.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 13% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 24% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.