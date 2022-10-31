Stroud Resources Ltd. Updates AGM Results and Converts Debt to Shares

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SDR) (“Stroud” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting and the conversion of debt into common shares of the corporation.



The Company held an annual general meeting of shareholders on October 28, 2022 (the “Meeting”) and at that Meeting all motions brought before the shareholders were approved.

In particular Jeff Kennedy, Scott Jobin-Bevans and Mirsad Jakubovic were all re-elected to the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Howard Atkinson, who did not stand for re-election, for his many contributions to Stroud over the last 10 years.

The Company would also like to announce that it intends to issue 1,518,750 Common Shares in settlement of debt of US$180,000 owing to third party service providers from the recent drilling campaign. The issuance remains subject to TSX-V approval.

About Stroud Resources Ltd.

Stroud Resources is a TSX-V listed company focused on the exploration and development of its Santo Domingo epithermal silver project in central Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STROUD RESOURCES LTD.

Mirsad Jakubovic

CFO and Director

For more information, please visit www.stroudsilver.com or contact Mirsad Jakubovic, Chief Financial Officer, Stroud Resources Ltd., Tel: 1-416-888-8731, mirsad@cpamba.ca.

