World Cup Inu announces its massive 450 ETH Jackpot

California City, CA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Cup Inu has created the first World Cup-themed ETH coin; an even that is adored and loved by millions worldwide. In the latest expansion, World Cup Inu is pleased to announce that it is launching its NFT Collection, with a supply of 10,000 NFTs, called the SHIBS of football.







WCI chose the SHIBS of Football as a name for its NFT collection as many holders have compared it to the prominent Shib Inu token. Whitelisted addresses will be able to mint an NFT for 0.05 eth, while the public price will be 0.06 eth. A full explanation on the Whitelist procedure, called the CHADLIST, is available on their discord. The collection is expected to drop on the 13th of November 2022.

Furthermore, the SHIBS OF FOOTBALL Official NFT collection of $WCI has collaborated with @InfectedMob, a prominent art studio that is well known by NFT enthusiasts in the SOLANA space. The holders of the winning nation will receive the total amount of ETH from the mint, minus 10% that will go into marketing and buybacks. For Example, if 500 ETH is raised, 450 ETH will be divided on the holders of the winning nation. If Brazil wins the WC, assuming that there are 60 Brazil NFTs, each Brazil NFT holder will receive around 7.5 ETH (per NFT).





The company is boosting itself with a boom in the crypto industry with consistent new developments. The company has emerged as the first token on ETH to support the FIFA World Cup. An event loved and adored by billions around the world. Billions of hearts beat to the drums of FIFA every four years. WCI takes a unique approach by combining two of the biggest trends, Football and INU.

About World Cup Inu

World Cup Inu (WCI) is a recently launched cryptocurrency on the Ethereum network (ERC-20). It is developing a web 3.0 application that lets users place bets on their chosen team directly using ETH from their cryptocurrency wallets.

Additionally, those funds will continue to be stored in a smart contract, which will use Oracle to gather the information and select a winner. Blockchain technology will be used to deposit the prize amount into the winner's account.

