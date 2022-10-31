HK Therapists News - Top Psychotherapy Professionals And Counsellors Join Maple Tree Hong Kong

Central, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central, Hong Kong -

Maple Tree Counselling, a boutique counselling and therapy practice in Hong Kong, has a team of counselling therapists who use a variety of approaches to help people with mental health issues. These are acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT); cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT); mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT); schema therapy; psychodynamic therapy; narrative therapy; and emotionally-focused therapy (EFT). These are all evidence-based therapies and the treatment plan, which is customised for each individual, is discussed with the client within the first two or three sessions. Learn more here: https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/

ACT is a type of psychotherapy that helps people accept what they cannot control and to focus instead on committed actions to achieve a meaningful existence. Clients are able to develop psychological flexibility that enables them to keep their focus on their goals even during hard times, and to adjust their behaviour to achieve goals while focusing on personal values.

In CBT, the client learns to recognize unhelpful behaviours and thoughts that contribute to their concerning emotions and symptoms. They learn about effective coping techniques and new ways of thinking and behaving. This is an active type of psychotherapy where patients are urged to practice the skills they learned in between sessions.

MBCT employs a combination of cognitive strategies and mindfulness practices, such as breathing exercises and meditation to calm the nerves and relieve overwhelming emotions. Clients learn how to shift their focus from reacting to negative developments and experiences towards observing and accepting their surroundings without judgement. This method is often helpful in interrupting cycles of depression and anxiety, and breaking automatic stress responses

Schema therapy integrates the elements of CBT and psychodynamic psychotherapy as a way to help clients with long-standing dysfunctional thought and behaviour patterns. Schemas are deep, self-defeating belief systems that usually originate from childhood that people keep on applying throughout their lives. The goal of this kind of psychotherapy is to replace such schemas with healthier belief systems to meet their emotional needs, help them find their self-worth, and nurture their relationships.

Psychodynamic psychotherapy provides an in-depth exploration of how the client’s past experiences and emotions have affected behaviours, decision making, and relationships in the present. It is based on the concept that having a better understanding of the past can help in providing more clarity to the client and in developing healthy behaviours for the future. This kind of psychotherapy is well-suited for people who are curious about their inner self and recurring patterns.

Narrative therapy is designed to help clients examine their identity and goals both in connection to and apart from their current situations. This therapy may include drawing or writing about important life events as a way to detach from them, challenging old and unhealthy beliefs, and discovering new perspectives. Clients are encouraged to observe themselves objectively and then make changes to their narrative with better self-knowledge and less blame. This type of therapy is focused on changing the stories people tell themselves instead of directly changing themselves.

EFT is about love, bonding and attachment in the family, or intimate relationships. It strives to allow the client to deeply explore the various emotions underlying conflict patterns and trauma. De-escalation techniques are taught to the clients that enable them to recognize negative cycles and start to more openly discuss their insecurities and fears. EFT is applicable to individuals, couples, and families. For more information visit: https://schooner.io/wxkyu

Established in 2021, Maple Tree Counselling is focused on helping people prosper by providing them with a safe and nurturing environment where they can assess the various challenges and opportunities of life to help them in getting healed and in their growth. They have a team of professional counsellors, who are a multicultural and diverse group with a wide mix of life experiences and international accreditations and qualifications. They are guided by the main professional values of expert individual and group supervision, absolute confidentiality, and ongoing professional development. The Maple Tree Counselling therapists can conduct the therapy sessions in English, Cantonese, or Mandarin.

The counselling therapists at Maple Tree Counselling are: Simon Westcott, who offers CBT, ACT, and psychodynamic therapy; Casey McGrath who offers ACT, CBT, and narrative therapy; Jaccqueline Tryde, who offers CBT, EFT, and mindfulness-based psychotherapy; Dickie Mok, who offers CBT, ACT, MBCT, and role-playing game therapy; Nicola Shannon, who offers CBT, IFS, Mindfulness, Psychodynamic Psychotherapy; and Lianne Lim, who offers ACT, CBT, Motivational Interviewing (MI), Person-Centered Therapy (PCT), Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT)

People who are interested in knowing more about the counselling and therapy practice can visit the Maple Tree Counselling website at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com.

###

For more information about Maple Tree Counselling, contact the company here:



Maple Tree Counselling

Anjali Nihalchand

+852 6375 6098

info@mapletreecounselling.com

27th floor, World Wide House, 19 Des Voeux Rd Central, Central, Hong Kong