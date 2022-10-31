Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 31.10.2022

| Source: Orion Oyj Orion Oyj

Espoo, FINLAND

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

31.10.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 31.10.2022

Date 31.10.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 16,391    
Average price/share 45.6251 EUR
Highest price/share 45.9700 EUR
Lowest price/share 45.4300 EUR
Total price 747,841.01   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 31.10.2022:

  ORNBV 867,732  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment


Attachments

ORION SBB 31102022