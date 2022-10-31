English Finnish

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

31.10.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 31.10.2022

Date 31.10.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 16,391 Average price/share 45.6251 EUR Highest price/share 45.9700 EUR Lowest price/share 45.4300 EUR Total price 747,841.01 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 31.10.2022:

ORNBV 867,732

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

