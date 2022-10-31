Befimmo SA: Transparency declaration

English Dutch French

Transparency declaration received from Brookfield

Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations and the introduction of a 3% statutory declaration threshold in the articles of association of Befimmo SA, Befimmo announces that it has received, on 27 October 2022, a transparency declaration from Brookfield. This declaration was done following the upward crossing of the declaration threshold of 95% on 21 October 2022.

Transparency declaration received from AG

Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations and the introduction of a 3% statutory declaration threshold in the articles of association of Befimmo SA, Befimmo announces that it has received, on 28 October 2022, a transparency declaration from AG. This declaration was done following the downward crossing of the declaration threshold of 3% on 21 October 2022.





