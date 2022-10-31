English French

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 24 and 28 October 2022

Paris, 31 October 2022 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2022-2023 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback Total 24/10/2022 4,307 11.0588 € 47,630 XPAR LTIP 228 11.1400 € 2,540 AQEU 4,535 11.0629 € 50,170 € Total 25/10/2022 4,320 11.0902 € 47,910 XPAR LTIP 215 11.0800 € 2,382 CEUX 4,535 11.0897 € 50,292 € Total 26/10/2022 4,535 11.1229 € 50,442 XPAR LTIP 4,535 11.1229 € 50,442 € Total 27/10/2022 4,240 11.0401 € 46,810 XPAR LTIP 295 11.1100 € 3,277 AQEU 4,535 11.0446 € 50,087 € Total 28/10/2022 3,830 11.2232 € 42,985 XPAR LTIP 705 11.3200 € 7,981 AQEU 4,535 11.2383 € 50,965 € Total 24/10/2022 - 28/10/2022 22,675 11.1117 € 251,957 € LTIP





Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback 24/10/2022 Purchase 112 11.1600 € 1,249.92 € XPAR LTIP 24/10/2022 Purchase 616 11.1600 € 6,874.56 € XPAR LTIP 24/10/2022 Purchase 590 10.9900 € 6,484.10 € XPAR LTIP 24/10/2022 Purchase 602 10.9600 € 6,597.92 € XPAR LTIP 24/10/2022 Purchase 625 11.0000 € 6,875.00 € XPAR LTIP 24/10/2022 Purchase 726 11.0700 € 8,036.82 € XPAR LTIP 24/10/2022 Purchase 223 11.0900 € 2,473.07 € XPAR LTIP 24/10/2022 Purchase 360 11.0900 € 3,992.40 € XPAR LTIP 24/10/2022 Purchase 372 11.1400 € 4,144.08 € XPAR LTIP 24/10/2022 Purchase 81 11.1400 € 902.34 € XPAR LTIP 24/10/2022 Purchase 228 11.1400 € 2,539.92 € AQEU LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 658 11.2100 € 7,376.18 € XPAR LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 127 11.2100 € 1,423.67 € XPAR LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 69 11.2100 € 773.49 € XPAR LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 289 11.2100 € 3,239.69 € XPAR LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 607 11.1400 € 6,761.98 € XPAR LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 604 11.0700 € 6,686.28 € XPAR LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 618 11.0100 € 6,804.18 € XPAR LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 200 10.9800 € 2,196.00 € XPAR LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 200 10.9800 € 2,196.00 € XPAR LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 158 10.9800 € 1,734.84 € XPAR LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 108 10.9800 € 1,185.84 € XPAR LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 367 11.0400 € 4,051.68 € XPAR LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 82 11.0400 € 905.28 € XPAR LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 233 11.0500 € 2,574.65 € XPAR LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 152 11.0800 € 1,684.16 € CEUX LTIP 25/10/2022 Purchase 63 11.0800 € 698.04 € CEUX LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 167 11.1100 € 1,855.37 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 167 11.1100 € 1,855.37 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 35 11.1100 € 388.85 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 205 11.0900 € 2,273.45 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 241 11.0900 € 2,672.69 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 258 11.1100 € 2,866.38 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 253 11.1100 € 2,810.83 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 618 11.0800 € 6,847.44 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 10 11.0400 € 110.40 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 2 11.0700 € 22.14 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 369 11.0700 € 4,084.83 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 48 11.1700 € 536.16 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 400 11.1700 € 4,468.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 151 11.1700 € 1,686.67 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 479 11.1500 € 5,340.85 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 566 11.1700 € 6,322.22 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 330 11.1400 € 3,676.20 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 11 11.1200 € 122.32 € XPAR LTIP 26/10/2022 Purchase 225 11.1200 € 2,502.00 € XPAR LTIP 27/10/2022 Purchase 152 11.1000 € 1,687.20 € XPAR LTIP 27/10/2022 Purchase 304 11.1000 € 3,374.40 € XPAR LTIP 27/10/2022 Purchase 530 11.0900 € 5,877.70 € XPAR LTIP 27/10/2022 Purchase 150 11.0400 € 1,656.00 € XPAR LTIP 27/10/2022 Purchase 209 11.0400 € 2,307.36 € XPAR LTIP 27/10/2022 Purchase 286 11.0200 € 3,151.72 € XPAR LTIP 27/10/2022 Purchase 14 11.0500 € 154.70 € XPAR LTIP 27/10/2022 Purchase 353 11.0500 € 3,900.65 € XPAR LTIP 27/10/2022 Purchase 460 11.0400 € 5,078.40 € XPAR LTIP 27/10/2022 Purchase 328 10.9500 € 3,591.60 € XPAR LTIP 27/10/2022 Purchase 566 10.9700 € 6,209.02 € XPAR LTIP 27/10/2022 Purchase 592 11.0400 € 6,535.68 € XPAR LTIP 27/10/2022 Purchase 231 11.1000 € 2,564.10 € XPAR LTIP 27/10/2022 Purchase 65 11.1000 € 721.50 € XPAR LTIP 27/10/2022 Purchase 295 11.1100 € 3,277.45 € AQEU LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 67 10.9900 € 736.33 € XPAR LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 412 10.9900 € 4,527.88 € XPAR LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 507 11.1900 € 5,673.33 € XPAR LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 319 11.2400 € 3,585.56 € XPAR LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 317 11.2400 € 3,563.08 € XPAR LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 178 11.2700 € 2,006.06 € XPAR LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 448 11.2700 € 5,048.96 € XPAR LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 305 11.2600 € 3,434.30 € XPAR LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 82 11.2600 € 923.32 € XPAR LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 20 11.2800 € 225.60 € XPAR LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 354 11.2800 € 3,993.12 € XPAR LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 175 11.2800 € 1,974.00 € XPAR LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 646 11.2900 € 7,293.34 € XPAR LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 114 11.3200 € 1,290.48 € AQEU LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 350 11.3200 € 3,962.00 € AQEU LTIP 28/10/2022 Purchase 241 11.3200 € 2,728.12 € AQEU LTIP

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022/2023

(subject to change)

FY-2022 results: 16 February 2023 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2022: 16 May 2023

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2022 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2022 under the number D.22-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.

