Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 24th to October 28th, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

                 

        Nanterre, October 31st, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From October 24th to October 28th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 24th to October 28th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI24/10/2022FR0000125486 981 86,62600XPAR
VINCI28/10/2022FR0000125486 85 91,47290XPAR
      
  TOTAL 1 066 87,0125 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

